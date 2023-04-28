Calif. advances bill to restrain criminal background checks

A California bill designed to curb criminal background checks in employment was approved by the state's Senate Judiciary Committee this week without its most ambitious goal after business groups opposed it. The Fair Chance Act of 2023 had sought a blanket ban on criminal background checks except where already required by law.

Nonetheless, the bill, which advanced with an 8-2 vote, builds upon the state's Fair Chance Act of 2018 with new provisions to help people with criminal convictions get hired. It heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee and may still see amendments, but the Judiciary Committee vote is a significant step forward to adoption.

The bill includes changes to the 2018 law, including prohibiting employers from posting job advertisements asking people with criminal records not to apply. If an employer pays a fine for violating provisions of the law, the job seeker who filed the complaint may be eligible for half the fine payment.

Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, a Democrat in Los Angeles and the bill sponsor, led the effort to revise the six-year-old Fair Chance Act, arguing that convictions were still a significant barrier for people to rejoin the workforce.

The legislation initially proposed to ban criminal background checks for all jobs unless the law specifically required them, such as for school jobs. Business opponents argued that the law's broad ban on criminal background checks would affect other sensitive positions, including jobs that involve working with children or handling consumer financial information.

The 2018 bill prohibits employers from asking job candidates about their conviction history before making a job offer. The goal of the law is to encourage employers to consider job candidates on their merits.