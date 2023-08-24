Senator seeks tech GI Bill as AI replaces jobs



U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) wants the government to fund an AI education bill -- akin to the GI Bill -- to provide training to those whose jobs are replaced by AI. There's no formal legislation at this point, nor are there estimates for how much the program would cost.

Cantwell is calling for legislation that will help "educate for the future, given the impacts of AI," she said in a statement Tuesday, following a forum on AI in Seattle.

Cantwell added that she plans to seek enough funding to provide training for at least 1 million people, especially in apprenticeship programs, so they can "earn and learn."

Cantwell chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the leading AI legislation committee. As committee chair, she has the ability to move any AI education legislation forward.

A bill such as this might benefit those most at risk for losing their jobs to AI: Women. According to a new study, women might need the most help moving to new jobs because of the effects generative AI could have on customer-facing, administrative assistant or support roles, which are often filled by women.

The Geneva-based International Labor Organization (ILO), an agency of the United Nations, found that approximately 5.5% of jobs in high-income countries have high automation potential. But in low-income countries, the risk 0.4% of jobs were at risk.

But women are at risk of being disproportionately affected, at about twice the risk of males, the study reported. Female-dominated occupations at greater risk from generative AI include administrative assistants, accounting and booking clerks, bank tellers and cashiers.