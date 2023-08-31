Hiring remains competitive, despite cooling labor market

At the start of the Labor Day holiday, the days of record-high quit rates may be gone, but not the competition for critical skills.

Overall, the pace of hiring is cooling, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Wednesday. It surveyed 112 CHROs, with 38% expecting to increase hiring in the next several months, but that's down from 51% in the second quarter of 2023.

Employees may be more cautious about jumping to another job in this labor market. According to government data released this week, employees are quitting less now than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the quit rate was 2.3% last month, or about 3.5 million workers. That's compared to its record 3.0% quit rate, or 4.5 million people, first set in Nov. 2021, a period that came to be known as the great resignation.

Despite some of the data, Jamie Kohn, senior research director in Gartner's HR practice, said the labor market "is going to remain competitive for a long time."