Equipping hiring managers to spot GenAI job candidates

Generative AI's ability to craft resumes and cover letters precisely tailored to job advertisements presents a new challenge for hiring managers and recruiters. The easy-to-access AI can exaggerate a candidate's qualifications and assist in answering assessment questions, raising concerns about its increasing influence in the hiring process.

A looming worry is that generative AI could soon enable real-time responses during interviews. Like a politician using a teleprompter, candidates might use AI to deliver answers to questions during virtual interviews, complicating the evaluation of their genuine skills.

Usually, clever technological hacks spark equally sophisticated countermeasures. But in this case, the best defense against job applicants who use generative AI to game a hiring system might be the human brain.

Eric Lund, head of global recruitment at Kaseya, an IT and security management company based in Miami, Fla., acknowledged the impact of generative AI on hiring. Kaseya has adapted its candidate vetting process, training recruiters and hiring managers to be more probative.

"We have retrained our interviewers to dig deeper," Lund said, noting that this approach increases the interview duration from two to three hours to potentially three to four hours.

When candidates submit written responses detailing their approach to solving a specific problem or demonstrating technical skills, it prompts hiring managers to look into their methods and reasoning.

"The hows and the whys become much more important," he said.

Despite the challenges, generative AI also aids Kaseya's recruiters by streamlining their outreach to potential candidates. The technology enables the creation of personalized messages for passive candidates by analyzing their profiles and tailoring communications based on their suitability for specific roles.