Employer power over H-1B workers could create financial risk

A longstanding criticism of the H-1B program is that visa workers are in a quasi-indentured role because employers hold leverage over their ability to stay in the U.S. A new paper provided some evidence that this employer power puts H-1B visa holders in a problematic position, susceptible to abuse and fearful of exposing financial irregularities. It also comes at a cost to some companies.

The paper "Does U.S. Immigration Policy Facilitate Financial Misconduct?" focuses on the dynamic created by the H-1B visa holder's dependency on the employer to maintain legal residency in the U.S. It highlights the consequences of the vulnerable immigration status of visa holders.

A key finding in the paper is that after the annual H-1B cap was reduced from 195,000 to 65,000 in 2004, companies that had previously relied on H-1B visa holders in accounting positions experienced a decline in financial irregularities. The paper's four researchers concluded that H-1B workers in those financial roles were associated with a higher risk of financial misconduct not because the H-1B workers engaged in wrongdoing, but because they didn't feel empowered to point out errors, making it more feasible for financial misconduct to occur or remain unreported.

Because of the leverage employers have over visa workers, "managers can more easily pressure H-1B visa holders into performing unethical tasks, including the facilitation of financial misconduct," the paper said. Its researchers are from Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, MIT Sloan School of Management, and City University of Hong Kong.

"A lower threat of whistleblowing can embolden managers to manipulate their financial statements," the paper said.

After the H-1B cap was reduced The paper examined what happened when the H-1B visa cap was reduced in 2004. Demand for H-1B workers remained, but the cap reduction created a shortage of visa workers to fill accounting positions. The study found that companies that relied on H-1B visa holders to fill those positions between 2001 and 2003 experienced "a 2.3 percentage point reduction in the probability of an accounting irregularity after the reduction in the annual visa cap." The methodology included looking at other factors that could explain the decline in irregularities, such as the enactment of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in 2002. However, the researchers could not find any offsetting reasons. Their vulnerability of immigration status makes reporting of financial misconduct riskier. Dan DaiAssistant professor of accounting, Drexel University's LeBow College of Business The paper isn't making an argument against hiring H-1B visa holders. "We definitely do not mean that firms should avoid hiring foreign employees," said Dan Dai, one of the paper's authors and an assistant professor of accounting at Drexel LeBow. The financial irregularities are not the result of wrongdoing by visa holders, he said; instead, "their vulnerability of immigration status makes reporting of financial misconduct riskier." Potential policy fixes include extending the grace period for visa holders, now at 60 days, before their ability to reside in the U.S. lawfully expires, said Nemit Shroff, one of the paper's authors and a professor of accounting at MIT Sloan. If visa workers were less fearful of having to leave the country, he said, they would be "less likely to be coerced by their boss into participating in misconduct and more likely to blow the whistle if they observe misconduct."