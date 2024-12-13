Last-minute geek gift ideas for the holidays

Season's greetings, holiday shoppers! If you're stumped on geek gift ideas for the techies on your list, look no further than our annual guide.

3D printers aren't a new concept, but this year, our geek gift consultants put them back at the top of their lists as the technology has advanced and become more affordable. Brand names they dropped include Bambu Lab, Creality and Toybox.

"Make your own toys!" enthused one of our geek advisers. "The cheaper ones are really good now."

Cheaper still means between $150 and $250, and at the low end, this geek gift idea isn't for connoisseurs, they warned. "It's more of a toy than a tool. Still good, but you pay for a simple experience, not features/functionality."

Your geek gift recipient may also be in need of an upgrade in the Wi-Fi department, said one of our consultants, who recommended UniFi's cloud gateways and wireless access points.

"If you are like many, you haven't upgraded your Wi-Fi in many years. And guess what, it's showing," they said. "A new Wi-Fi setup will make your existing internet connection perform better! Be careful not to overload frequencies, however, and check to see if you have smart devices around that require the 2.4 GHz frequency."

For geek gift buyers with a limited price range, our geek experts also said that low-end computers have improved over the years. Examples included the $80 Evolve III Maestro Windows computer as well as starter kits for perennial favorites Raspberry Pi and Arduino. Geeks can use these tiny computer kits to build small machines for retro video games, making old printers wireless, and many other forms of tinkering.

"I had low expectations, but it actually quite exceeded them," said an adviser of the Evolve III Maestro. "Here is the reality check -- only use the browser, don't plan on upgrades and don't install applications; this doesn't have the legs for it. [But] I was pleasantly surprised. If it doesn't work out, I can also put Linux or ChromeOS Flex on it!"

Tinkerers might also enjoy an Amazon Echo or Nvidia Jetson development kit, although these can be pricey.

"The Jetson kits are compact, powerful AI computing platforms that allow developers to experiment with deep learning, robotics and edge computing," said one geek consultant. "The Amazon Echo dev kit provides tools and hardware to build and test Alexa Skills and integrate Alexa into smart devices. Same goes for a Google Home developer kit."

Pragmatic, useful gifts for geeks This year, some of our geek gurus' minds were turned to practical items, such as home surveillance and car dashboard cameras, uninterruptible power supplies, keyboard repair and servicing kits, and … a dental hygiene kit? "Seems a bit weird, but the little angled mirror and long pointy scraper things are surprisingly useful," said one of our experts, adding, "They don't check to see if you're a real dentist. Anyone can just buy one." Your geek might also appreciate a USB camera on a stiffened cable, according to this consultant. "Handy for looking inside the gap where you've just dropped a part that rolled away and fell into the one impossible-to-get-to place, because of course it did," they said. "A good one will work with your smartphone. Some have a little magnet or gripper attachment for retrieving the lost screw. Also handy for looking inside walls when you're running Cat5 or fiber cabling through your house." Or how about a battery-powered air duster fan? "Handy for blowing dust and crumbs out of keyboards, server fans, CPU heatsinks, behind cupboards, etc.," said our highly pragmatic geek consultant. "Saves having to go to the store to buy more canned air because it's run out just when you need it, because of course it did." Another geek we know recommended a water leak detector. "If you catch a leak, you can save thousands of dollars on repairs that insurance companies are not eager to reimburse!" they said. For the geek who truly has everything or unusual taste, consider a more physically secure alternative to Apple AirPods, which was recommended by one of our advisers. "I am not a fan of AirPods for a number of reasons -- too easy to lose, don't fit/stay in my ears well, etc.," they said. "I went this route and could not be happier. You have to try hard to lose these, and the sound quality is really good!" Another Apple alternative is the Plaud AI voice recorder, which is similar to the apps offered on the latest iPhone. And for coffee lovers on the go, one of our geek gift guides recommended the OutIn portable espresso machine. "My buddy has one and loves it," they said. "He hikes, works outside and swears by it."