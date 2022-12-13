Geek gifts 2022: Business travel essentials and music-making

It's debatable whether 2022 truly marks the start of a post-pandemic era. But most of our geek advisers resumed business travel to in-person conferences and meetings this year, which was reflected in their choices for top geek gifts.

Given the gap in regular travel for most professionals the past two years, there are now plenty of opportunities to upgrade portable electronic devices and accessories on a range of budgets. Many of our geeks prefer the Apple "stack" of MacBook laptops, iPad tablets, iPhones, AirPods headphones, and accessories such as the Apple Pencil.

"Conferences have opened up after the pandemic and do not seem to be letting up, leading to the need for pieces of technology to help mobility," one of our geek gifts experts said. "Accessories like an AirPods and Apple Watch would complete this stack, enhanced by an iCloud or Windows Office 365 [subscriptions]."

Most of these core devices are on the pricey side. The smallest 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the sought-after M1 processor starts at $1,999 on Apple's website. Most geeks will already have the core devices of their choosing. But for some, a few of the smaller items such as the latest AirPods Max ($499 on Amazon) might be appealing, particularly if they travel often.

"The noise canceling is insane -- makes flying a different experience," one of our geek consultants raved.

For smaller budgets, most of these devices have a multitude of accessories available, and geeks on the go recommend portable power sources as a sought-after item. This portable Apple Watch charger recommended by one of our geeks goes for just over $20. Many other portable power sources are available for non-Apple devices too.

An area where portable electronics and air travel can collide painfully for geeks these days is in-flight entertainment systems delivered via seat-back TV sets on many airlines. Most require a hard-wired connection -- considered passé by many geeks who prefer to connect using Bluetooth. Until airlines catch up, third-party Bluetooth transmitters are available to connect AirPods to in-flight screens. Our geeks mentioned the YMOO and Twelve South brands, specifically.

Other portable electronic gift ideas for geeks who either aren't Macolytes or already have every possible Apple product include new tablets which range from the reMarkable 2 ($299 from the manufacturer) to deluxe portable 4K pen displays such as the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 Plus ($729 on the Huion website).

Elsewhere, the Oura Ring Gen 3 ($399 from the manufacturer) is the latest in biometric sensor gadgets, which one of our geeks said has gained appeal after a health-conscious three years of viral outbreaks. The light, water-resistant ring uses a sensor worn on the palm side of the finger to collect biometric data on sleep, activity, fitness and more. It's compatible with several fitness apps, including Apple Health and Google Fit.

"Post-COVID, I see lots of geeks looking to hack their health," one geek gifts adviser said. "This is one of the best gadgets for it."

Geek gifts for travelers need not be big splurges, however. Another geek expert suggested a sleek leather business card and credit card holder that sells for $39 online from Saddleback Leather. Now that in-person activities have resumed, some geeks may welcome experiences over objects, from taking them out to see the new Avatar movie to touring a geeky theme park such as The Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour in London.

"For better or worse, tech workers generally have enough money to have bought things if they wanted them," one of our experts said. "Between that and the social distancing the pandemic brought us, I am most looking forward to spending time with friends this holiday season. … Take your friends out for a meal or invite them over for something homemade. The best people in tech, the ones everyone wants to work with, are good people first."