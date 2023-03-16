How to approach data loss prevention in virtual servers

Though IT security issues started with viruses and malware, the rise of cryptocurrency changed everything. Ransomware exploded as it became easier for hackers to profit from exploiting security vulnerabilities.

While ransomware continues to run rampant, the latest evolution in the security race is data theft for profit. And unlike with ransomware, once the data is stolen, backup systems won't help; your data is in someone else's hands.

Security needs are ever changing, driven by balancing risk with what's feasible in terms of costs and resources. As a result, security tools must continue to evolve.

This is where data loss prevention (DLP) comes into play to protect virtual servers.

What is data loss prevention? DLP is part of a layered security approach that works in concert with other technologies to keep data safe. DLP isn't another firewall or antivirus system; it involves both software and integrations that detect and stop data breaches and theft, protecting sensitive data from external and internal risks. A layered security strategy encompasses an IT environment's perimeter, hosts, internal networks and more.

DLP in virtual environments One of the benefits of virtualization is the ease of rapid workload deployments. IT teams often feel more comfortable using a known virtual template that they can be confident is hardened against security risk. But as virtual footprints grow, security risks increase, driven by the shift in modern application architecture from vertical silos to horizontal structures. As workloads spread out, organizations' environments include more endpoints as well as more widely distributed data in flight and data at rest. In a virtual environment, security approaches must be layered, with an intrusion detection system (IDS) working in concert with antivirus software and firewalls to identify and stop undesirable traffic that might result in data theft. Each piece of a security system has a part to play. But data theft isn't a normal security vulnerability, especially if it comes from an internal threat. Because such traffic can appear normal, monitoring where and when data is moving in the IT environment is essential. Data access from new locations, at odd times after hours and other nonstandard behavior are DLP red flags. However, traditional security tools might not flag such activity as an issue.