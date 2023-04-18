What is Manchester encoding? In data transmission, Manchester encoding is a form of digital encoding in which a data bit's state -- 0 or 1 -- is represented by the transition from one voltage (V) level to another. This approach differs from many other encoding methods in which a bit's state is represented by the voltage level itself. For example, a level of +5 volts might be considered the high state and a level of 0 volts the low state. When Manchester encoding is used, the length of each data bit is set by default, with each bit period the same duration. This is accomplished by encoding the clock signal along with the data signal into a single bitstream, a process known as self-clocking. The bit's state is determined by the direction of the transition from high voltage to low voltage or from low voltage to high voltage.

Manchester encoding vs. other approaches to encoding There are two approaches in Manchester encoding for interpreting the voltage transitions. The first is based on the original Manchester encoding process developed in the late 1940s. The second approach is defined by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in its publication IEEE 802.3. The original approach is based on the work of G.E. Thomas and other engineers at the University of Manchester in Manchester, England. In this system, the transition from low voltage to high voltage represents logic 0, and the transition from high to low represents logic 1. In IEEE 802.3, the opposite is true -- the transition from low to high represents logic 1, and the transition from high to low represents logic 0. Figure 1 shows the two approaches to Manchester encoding. The horizontal blue lines represent the voltage level. In this case, +5V is used for the high level and 0V for the low level. The vertical blue lines represent that transition from one level to the other, with arrows indicating the direction of the transition. In both cases, the transition occurs at the middle of the bit period, with the bit state determined by the direction. Figure 1. The two Manchester encoding standards.