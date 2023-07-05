What is network fabric?

"Network fabric" is a general term used to describe underlying data network infrastructure as a whole.

A "fabric" network is a network topology where data is passed between nodes laterally, east to west, as well as north to south. A fabric network will have a regularly repeating pattern in the network diagram. The term "fabric network" is used differently by various vendors, so there is no exact definition.

The term "network fabric" had historically been used describe cloth fabric with a loose weave that is used as a backer or support of other fabric or item. In this sense, the term "net" is used like fishing net and "'work" describes its workmanship.

As the term "network" began to be used to describe telegraph, telephone, and eventually computer networks, the phrase network fabric began to creep into the lexicon. This seems to be because network or switch diagrams often appear like woven cloth due to the intercrossing wires.

In modern use, "network fabric" is generally used to describe the entirety of an underlying computer network. This includes any cables, switches, routers and software. It might be shortened to just "fabric."

As an example, you might say "the data travels through the network fabric to its destination."

"'Network fabric" is a generic term that can be imbued with different meanings depending on the specific use or product vendor. In most cases "network fabric" is used as a buzzword and could be replaced with just "network."