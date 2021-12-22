In 2022, AI network management is all about growing trust

Anthony Wild is the global network operations manager at Johnsonville Sausage, the largest sausage brand by revenue in the U.S. The Wisconsin-based company's network contains more than 30,000 nodes spread across offices, manufacturing facilities and personal employee devices like the Bluetooth radios that workers listen to on the plant floor. He's part of a team of three.

"I look at the way we did business three years ago, writing traditional IP-based access lists, and it's impossible [today]," Wild said.

Networking has transitioned from monolithic platforms with known and profiled devices to tens of thousands of unknown endpoints, he said. "We just can't do business that [old] way anymore."

Wild is not alone. Networks worldwide are increasingly complex, and the talent pool of qualified IT staff is not keeping pace. Many companies have implemented AI-driven network management tools to address the problem -- in Wild's case, Cisco AI Network Analytics.

"Being able to maintain our headcount here and not have to grow our IT staff as our business grows and has more acquisitions -- that's been critical [to reducing expenses]," Wild said.

As networks shift into the cloud, more data than ever is available to train AI in resolving connectivity problems. As a result, AI-driven network management tools have gained steam across the industry. Factors including the increasing maturation of the technology and more complex networks required for a work-from-home environment have contributed to a boom year in 2021 for network AIOps.

Major developments in 2021 Prominent vendors injected AI into network management through the acquisition of startups. Many 2021 releases focused on adding intelligence to more parts of the network -- SD-WAN, Wi-Fi access points, switches -- with the goal of end-to-end network visibility. They also released AI-driven automation products and continued to build out the multi-cloud networking environments that are critical in producing the network data needed to train AI. In 2021, significant developments in AI/machine learning network management included: Juniper Networks integrating its cloud-based Mist AI into the 128 Technology SD-WAN that the company acquired in 2020. Mist ingests telemetry data to detect network problems and maintain adequate bandwidth for applications.

Arista advancing its CloudVision management console to deliver automation, telemetry and analytics across the data center and campus networks.

Cisco integrating internet intelligence technology ThousandEyes with Catalyst switches and the AppDynamics application performance monitor. The integration provides network and application visibility stretching from the campus or branch to SaaS applications and software running on public or private clouds.

Extreme Networks launching a beta version of ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot, a subscription-based tool to deliver AI insights for IT network administrators.

And Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, adding auto-fixes to the AI Insights The platform, which was previously capable of predicting or identifying network problems, can now self-heal a selection of less problem-solving intensive network issues, such as balancing the number of devices connected to a 2.4 GHz vs. a 5 GHz wireless band.

The state of AI in networking today AI-powered features in network management tools typically include technology that notifies IT staff of network problems, recommends fixes and makes changes approved by IT staff. Some products can fully automate problem detection and resolution and send information about the issue to the IT team after the fact. Roseville Joint Union High School District in California uses Aruba's Edge Services Platform to help manage a network that serves more than 10,000 students and 600 teachers, plus support staff. The district has found that the tips and suggestions the technology provides have helped to reduce time spent troubleshooting. People in IT tend to be very conservative because their jobs depend on it … how do you get someone comfortable with technology that takes decisions out of their hands? Bob LaliberteAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group "It's almost like somebody is always there watching [the network] and letting us know if there are things [going wrong]," said Dave Todd, senior network administrator. While Todd would like to automate some network tasks eventually, he doesn't trust the AI to resolve network issues independently quite yet. Todd isn't alone. "[The AI] technology isn't necessarily the hard part; the hard part's the cultural aspect," said Bob Laliberte, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "People in IT tend to be very conservative because their jobs depend on it … how do you get someone comfortable with technology that takes decisions out of their hands?"