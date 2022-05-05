Networks are the intersection in a multi-cloud strategy

The network is a crucial intersection for enterprises embracing a multi-cloud journey.

As enterprises migrate applications to cloud environments, their networks must provide reliable connectivity, support traffic flows and ensure secure access. But legacy network architecture often doesn't adequately support applications in the cloud, according to industry experts discussing multi-cloud best practices at the ONUG Spring 2022 conference last week.

One challenge is that enterprises often try to apply their existing data center designs to new cloud strategies, said Neal Secher, vice president and head of network services at TD Bank. But that approach doesn't translate to proper application performance.

"Don't take legacy patterns, saying, 'This is how I do it in non-cloud environments, so we're going to conform it to cloud,'" Secher said.

Instead, enterprises should rethink how they marry applications and the network, determining what the applications need for performance, capacity and security -- and which services the cloud providers natively support. Then, they can build down the stack to the network and avoid extending the legacy network to the applications, said Johna Till Johnson, CEO and founder of Nemertes Research.

"You need to structure the network to support the applications, not force the applications to behave in a network you built in 1995," Johnson said.