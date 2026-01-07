6 networking resolutions for 2026

Now that 2026 is here, many networking professionals will look back at what transpired over the past year. How can the industry better support organizations with enterprise networking, particularly with the overwhelming pressure to deliver AI and ROI? How can network teams address these challenges?

I have a few ideas based on research I've conducted, as well as feedback from both practitioners and the vendor community. These are not presented in any particular order, so network professionals should pick the ones that are most relevant for them.

Focus on networking for AI inference AI will continue its rapid evolution in 2026. A year ago, it was hard to tell how much effort and energy might be spent on building specialized networks to support GPU training clusters versus the widespread use of AI across the enterprise. The past year has provided some clarity, however, with the bulk of training happening in the cloud and the plan for distributed inference now taking center stage. That means preparing networks for increased data collection to feed the AI engines and decreased latency to tighten analysis and action loops. For many, this will be a key reason to take refreshes and upgrades seriously this year, from the data center to the campus and branch. Wi-Fi 7 and private 5G are poised to optimize the access layer, and core networking capacities continue to improve, augmented by a growing number of network devices that embed data processing units to facilitate distributed inference.

Proactive networking might be real Networking teams have long desired proactive networking, but it has been impractical for many. Machine learning operations and AIOps promised to fix this, but NetOps teams are still stuck in break-and-fix reactive modes, largely because of the unique snowflake nature of each enterprise network. That might change with the arrival and early successes of agentic AI, which can spend time recognizing anomalies and tracking them to determine if they are worthy of action. Even better, AI agents can look up and recommend potential corrective actions because AI can navigate knowledge bases. In 2026, network professionals should watch what vendors plan to do with generative and agentic AI. The potential is there, and 2026 might be the time to see if these technologies can make a difference in the network.

Gauge progress on network automation The quest to automate networks has been picking up steam over the past few years, driven by infrastructure as code and DevOps initiatives that are transforming the application development landscape. Efforts of organizations like the Network Automation Forum are helping, bringing together like-minded networking professionals to share best practices and build consensus on how to make progress. Cloud networking is already largely automated, as are most virtual networks for supporting virtual compute and container environments. But traditional campus, branch and data center networks have been less compliant, in part due to the lack of standard network OSes and well-formed APIs. Two evolutionary changes offer hope of overcoming the barriers: Agentic AI's Model Context Protocol as a facilitated alternative to APIs. The nascent migration of SONiC out of the cloud-scale operator environments and into the enterprise. Networking professionals without that understanding or who consider the programming skills gap too big to cross should check out the many well-established, proven network automation platforms that commercial vendors have been steadily modernizing to fit into today's dynamic environments.

Stick your nose into Kubernetes The latest iteration of virtual networking is growing fast within container orchestration environments, namely Kubernetes. This is not a new topic, however. Kubernetes-based environments are now being deployed in production and at scale. That progression leads to the typical challenges of scaling networks, including load balancing, DNS, IP address management, security and more. The cloud-native community has made progress on addressing these challenges, but we are now seeing mainstream networking and infrastructure vendors taking notice and entering the mix. For example, we saw the likes of Cloudflare, Fastly and HAProxy showing up at KubeCon, and Nutanix and Avi Networks -- part of VMware, owned by Broadcom -- announcing specific Kubernetes adaptations. It might be worth exploring Kubernetes and lending a hand with adaptations, as network teams might be expected to support it in the production environment.

Take another look at enterprise 5G Much of the historical market focus around 5G has been on the consumer side. However, the advent of complete 5G service architectures, known as standalone 5G, brings more advanced capabilities that make this a viable alternative to enterprise access networking. For example, the private networking options now available that use network slicing along with significant improvements in bandwidth and performance, as well as a growing array of embedded security features, should make 5G SA interesting. Many mobile network operators are making steady progress in this area. Mobile network coverage and signal strength can be a limiting factor, so this makes the most sense where 5G coverage is well established, although integrated non-terrestrial (satellite-based) options are now joining the mix to extend 5G connectivity to just about every corner of the globe.