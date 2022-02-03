10 basic network management interview questions and answers

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored just how crucial IT is to business and governmental operations. Almost overnight, private and public sector organizations transitioned brick-and-mortar operations to remote work models. The rapid move to a remote workforce highlighted the importance of having the right IT team in place to support optimal networking operations.

Currently, the pandemic has complicated the hiring process for networking professionals. As a result, organizations with staffing needs need to be more inventive going forward. Moving even temporarily to a remote hiring model makes the interview process more challenging.

As networking technology priorities have shifted during the pandemic, both businesses and job applicants need to ask the right network management interview questions. For the interviewer, the right questions can reveal a candidate's expertise, thought process and personality. For a candidate, asking the right questions is vital to learn about work conditions, expectations, benefits and opportunities for advancement.

Beyond the basic icebreaker questions and generalized behavioral queries, what network management interview questions should interviewers and candidates ask?

Questions the interviewer should ask Networking is on a fast track with developments in virtualization, mobility and software. Not all sources are equal, so the interviewer should understand both the candidate's process and resources. Hiring managers should ask job candidates the following network management interview questions. 1. How do you keep pace with new trends and emerging technologies that are relevant to your career? Network managers should be aware of new approaches to manage enterprise technology to improve operations and cut costs. Effective network managers should be constantly learning about best practices and new technologies that can yield better results. The candidate should be prepared to provide examples of technical and trend-oriented sources of information, such as vendor forums, news outlets, informal meetings with peers and, perhaps most importantly, membership in an industry association. Candidates should be able to cite examples of information that directly affected their practices and processes. For example, the candidate might mention a new tool discovered through several product reviews that helped expedite troubleshooting processes. Or perhaps a colleague at a different organization gave the candidate suggestions about how to better educate end users on phishing attacks. 2. What skills do you think are most significant to be an effective network manager, and why? First and foremost, the network manager needs to demonstrate a thorough knowledge of networking in general and perhaps some insights into the architecture the company is using, if possible. Before the interview, candidates should research the company. If the company is prominent enough, the candidate might get some insight into the network architecture through case studies, interviews with executives and news reports. The job description itself should provide some important information. The interviewer will also further inform the candidate's understanding of the network. The candidate should also ask questions of the interviewer, looking for more detail on both the network and the tools the company is using to manage it. The candidate should demonstrate cogent knowledge of adjacent technologies in critical areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing and unified communications. Candidates should provide examples where -- either through a specific project or ongoing learning -- they expanded their knowledge of something like hybrid cloud. Working with a team to meet objectives effectively is also a crucial skill. Project management experience is also beneficial. In many cases, network managers may have a procurement role. Candidates should be able to illustrate past examples of helping their organizations receive more value from a deal either through a price reduction or some other more favorable terms. 3. Describe your experience setting up and carrying out a business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) plan. What lessons did you learn? What would you do differently? Candidates need to pinpoint specific examples in which they helped to design and execute a plan to integrate resilience and redundancies to support continuous business operations. The candidate could describe overarching strategies, such as using a cloud-based DR service for failover in the event of a natural disaster. But the candidate can also talk about strategies for supporting discrete applications or operations such as server clustering. Network manager candidates also need to describe how they approached a problem and whether it was a technical issue or something else. It's helpful if the example occurred before the BCDR program was fully deployed. For example, if a failover issue is detected during testing, candidates can explain how they applied that knowledge to a later project. Candidates can also note that they learned how critical it is to test early and often for all potential points of failure in a BCDR rollout. 4. When you were part of or managed a tech project, what did you learn from both a technical and collaborative perspective? Whether the prospective employer is looking for a project manager or key contributor, IT candidates need to demonstrate strong technical skills and the ability to work well with others. Interviewers should ask the following questions: Did the candidates pick up a new technical skill from a project?

Did they run into delays that translated into cost overruns? What were the underlying causes?

Is the candidate a team player or someone who prefers to work alone? Job candidates should be able to cite what they learned from a WAN upgrade or network security integration project. These examples give interviewers insight into candidates' technical expertise and how they navigate difficulties. Candidates should articulate how they collaborate with co-workers, both on special projects and ongoing tasks. Job candidates should also discuss their interactions with IT, end users and executives, giving examples of how they support varied needs throughout a project. It's also helpful to know how the prospective employee managed problems that arose in interactions with their co-workers with respect to communications or technical issues. The interviewer should look for clues as to how the candidate works independently on certain aspects of a project. Candidates should provide examples of how they proactively addressed technical challenges when other resources weren't available to keep a project on schedule. 5. Give an example of a misconfiguration or other technical issue you encountered and how you solved it. Even in high-performing IT organizations, technical issues occur, whether they are human error or technology faults. Interviewers need insight into the candidates' technical proficiency and experience level. The hiring manager also needs to understand how candidates, and their most recent organizations, uncovered and addressed technology problems. Ask the candidate to recall a technology issue that arose -- for example, a proxy server misconfiguration or network traffic component failure. This helps the interviewer get a sense of the candidate's operational acumen. Other questions to ask include the following: Did the candidate discover the issue?

What role, if any, did the candidate play in helping to resolve the issue?

Could the candidate apply this knowledge to the hiring organization?