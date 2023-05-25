ERP roundup: SAP partners unveil new products at Sapphire

At SAP Sapphire, the vendor highlighted AI tech and introduced its green ledger for carbon emissions tracking. For partners and independent software vendors, AI also took center stage, as did Rise with SAP, Grow with SAP and cloud migration -- initiatives that SAP talked up at past user conferences.

SAP partners introduced new or updated products and services that add functionality to SAP systems or help customers implement and manage cloud systems. These include applications that integrate AI into SAP systems, automate common business processes and provide security for Rise with SAP implementations.

Managed cloud providers unveiled products and services that provide visibility across cloud environments, support for application and data migration, and support for multi-cloud SAP environments.

SAP's partner ecosystem includes companies that support customers in running SAP systems or provide SAP-related applications through consulting or system integration services. They also develop and sell applications that extend SAP applications or provide capabilities that are not included in the systems natively.

SAP encourages its partner ecosystem to develop cloud applications through the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), a development environment that includes tools for application development and integration, database design and management, analytics, automation and AI.

Here's a roundup of some of the SAP partner products and services that were introduced at SAP Sapphire 2023.

New apps for automation, security and intelligence The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for SAP S/4HANA application from Icertis in Seattle is now available on the SAP Store as an SAP Endorsed App, which means it has been tested and validated technically by SAP. ICI is an AI-based tool that enables procurement teams that use S/4HANA to streamline sourcing, provide negotiation recommendations, adhere to regulations and corporate policies, and find opportunities for savings or revenue sources.

RunMyJobs, an application from automation software provider Redwood Software in Dallas, is now available on the SAP Store. RunMyJobs is a SaaS application that automates business and IT processes and enables customers to orchestrate and monitor some cloud-based SAP systems.

XM Cyber, a cloud and hybrid security provider in Herzliya, Israel, now has its XM Cyber Exposure Management Platform available on the SAP Store. The Exposure Management Platform can now be used with Rise with SAP and SAP Commerce Cloud to provide security as customers migrate data and processes to the cloud.

XSuite, an invoice automation vendor in Ahrensburg, Germany, unveiled a new component to its XSuite Invoice accounts payable automation application. Invoice now runs on SAP BTP and can be included as a part of Grow with SAP, the initiative that's aimed at enticing midsize enterprises to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public cloud edition.