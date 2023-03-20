What is FIDO (Fast Identity Online)?

FIDO (Fast Identity Online) is a set of technology-agnostic security specifications for strong authentication. FIDO is developed by the FIDO Alliance, a nonprofit organization that seeks to standardize authentication at the client and protocol layers.

FIDO specifications support multifactor authentication (MFA) and public key cryptography. Unlike password databases, FIDO stores personally identifiable information, such as biometric authentication data, locally on the user's device to protect it. FIDO's local storage of biometrics and other personal identification is intended to ease user concerns about personal data stored on an external server in the cloud. By abstracting the protocol implementation with APIs, FIDO also reduces the work required for developers to create secure logins for mobile clients running different OSes on different types of hardware.

FIDO supports the Universal Authentication Framework (UAF), the Universal Second Factor (U2F) protocols and FIDO2. With UAF, the client device creates a new key pair during registration with an online service and retains the private key; the public key is registered with the online service. During authentication, the client device proves possession of the private key to the service by signing a challenge, which involves a user-friendly action, such as providing a fingerprint, entering a PIN, taking a selfie or speaking into a microphone.

With U2F, authentication requires a strong second factor such as a near field communication (NFC) tap or USB security token. The user is prompted to insert and touch their personal U2F device during login. The user's FIDO-enabled device creates a new key pair, and the public key is shared with the online service and associated with the user's account. The service can then authenticate the user by requesting that the registered device sign a challenge with the private key.