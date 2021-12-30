What is ciphertext feedback (CFB)?

In cryptography, ciphertext feedback (CFB), also known as cipher feedback, is a mode of operation for a block cipher. Ciphertext refers to encrypted text transferred from plaintext using an encryption algorithm, or cipher. A block cipher is a method of encrypting data in blocks to produce ciphertext using a cryptographic key and algorithm.

Like cipher block chaining (CBC), ciphertext feedback uses an initialization vector (IV). CFB uses a block cipher as a component of a random number generator. In CFB mode, the previous ciphertext block is encrypted and the output is XORed with the current plaintext block to create the current ciphertext block. The XOR operation conceals plaintext patterns. Plaintext cannot be directly worked on unless the blocks from either the beginning or end of the ciphertext are retrieved.

The entropy that results can be implemented as a stream cipher, a method of encrypting text whereby a cryptographic key and algorithm are applied one bit at a time to each binary digit in a data stream. CFB is primarily a mode to derive some characteristics of a stream cipher from a block cipher. Similar to CBC mode, changing the IV to the same plaintext block in CFB results in different output. Though the IV need not be secret, some applications would consider this desirable. Chaining dependencies are similar to CBC in that reordering ciphertext block sequences alters decryption output, as decryption of one block depends on the decryption of the preceding blocks. This means that a corrupted bit that has been manifested during transmission will propagate that error, affecting transmitted bits in the block -- usually one to two bytes that follow.