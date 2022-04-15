What is a mail bomb?

A mail bomb is a form of a denial-of-service (DoS) attack designed to overwhelm an inbox or inhibit a server by sending a massive number of emails to a specific person or system. The aim is to fill up the recipient's disk space on the server or overload a server to stop it from functioning.

Also known as email bombs and letter bombs, mail bombs inconvenience not only the intended target but everyone who uses the server. When a server is unresponsive, it can degrade network performance and potentially lead to downtime.

Mail bomb attacks are usually initiated -- intentionally or unintentionally -- by a botnet, a single actor or a group of actors. The damage caused by a mail bomb can range from a minor inconvenience to a total disruption of services. Mail bomb attacks can last for several hours if no effort is made to filter, mitigate or block the attacking traffic.