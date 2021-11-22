What is snooping?

Snooping, in a security context, is unauthorized access to another person's or company's data. The practice is similar to eavesdropping but is not necessarily limited to gaining access to data during its transmission.

Snooping is a broad term that can include casual observance of an email that appears on another person's computer screen or watching what someone else is typing. More sophisticated snooping uses software to remotely monitor activity on a computer or as communications data traverses a network.

An example of electronic snooping is a keylogger, a program that monitors and captures keystrokes, including passwords and login information, and can intercept email and other private communications and data transmissions. Keyloggers are commonly installed on endpoint devices, such as PCs and laptops, and operate without the user knowing. The keylogger creates a text file that captures every keyboard command issued. Later, hackers who installed the keylogger retrieve the keystroke file and analyze it to find information they can use for other malicious purposes, including accessing other protected resources, bribery or identity theft.

It should also be pointed out that corporations sometimes snoop on employees legitimately to monitor their use of business computers and track internet usage and productivity. The latest trend of employees working from home rather than in the office has further fostered the use of remote snooping tools.