Getty Images/iStockphoto
Publicly disclosed U.S. ransomware attacks database
Each day SearchSecurity looks for every publicly available instance of a ransomware attack in the U.S. and compiles this data into a list to keep readers updated on recent threats.
Since the beginning of 2022, SearchSecurity has researched ransomware attacks against entities in the United States. In 2022, these ransomware attacks targets have ranged from major county services, public schools, private universities, small businesses and massive enterprises across the country. SearchSecurity works tirelessly to keep its readership up to date on rising issues in the world of cybersecurity. Each month it produces a summary of the most notable ransomware attacks in the U.S.
Nevertheless, some attacks go under the radar of many news outlets if they do not create any large news or affect only a few people. The SearchSecurity team searches every available ransomware incident daily in the U.S. and compiles the information into this database.
While SearchSecurity has not written about every attack from 2022, the team does collect all publicly available information in this database. The ransomware attack data comes from the victims who publicly report the incidents, attorney general offices who collect data breach notification letters and news sources who report on the attacks. Although some ransomware targets aren't required to inform state governments about incidents, some U.S. states require notification of every incident involving residents of their states. Of the states that collect these notifications, 11 share them on their government websites, which SearchSecurity looks through daily to find reports on confirmed ransomware attacks.
Below are the incidents SearchSecurity has collected to date in 2022. The chart presents four important data points for each ransomware attack:
- The name of the entity that was attacked
- When the attack was first publicly disclosed (when a victim/state received notice, when a news story broke)
- When the attack occurred
- The target location/headquarters
The chart does not present every instance of a ransomware attack that has happened in the U.S. since the start of 2022 because some targets do not admit to being victims. However, the chart does include every attack that has been publicly disclosed during 2022 and is verifiable. SearchSecurity updates this chart regularly so readers can be as informed as possible about the most recent ransomware attacks in the U.S.
|January 2022
|Name of the victim organization
|Disclosure/report date
|Attack date
|Organization location
|A New Leaf, Inc.
|1/3/2022
|3/30/2021
|Mesa, AZ
|SI Group Inc.
|1/3/2022
|8/14/2021
|Schenectady, NY
|Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
|1/4/2022
|11/28/2021
|Milwaukie, OR
|McMenamins
|1/4/2022
|12/12/2021
|Portland, OR
|Marlabs
|1/5/2022
|6/20/2021
|Piscataway, NJ
|Franklin Park Conservatory
|1/5/2022
|7/24/2021
|Columbus, OH
|Marquez Brothers International, Inc.
|1/5/2022
|9/1/2021
|CA
|Bernalillo County Offices
|1/5/2022
|1/5/2022
|Albuquerque, NM
|FinalSite
|1/6/2022
|1/4/2022
|Glastonbury, CT
|Meadowbrook HealthCare
|1/6/2022
|11/11/2021
|Portland, OR
|KIND LLC
|1/7/2022
|9/9/2021
|New York, NY
|TriValley Primary Care
|1/7/2022
|10/11/2021
|Perkasie, PA
|Charles River Apparel
|1/7/2022
|10/18/2021
|Sharon, MA
|Bay & Bay Transportation
|1/7/2022
|12/1/2021
|Eagan, MN
|American Businesses
|1/9/2022
|8/1/2021
|Subex Cybersecurity
|1/10/2022
|1/8/2022
|Broomfield, CO
|Neenah County School District
|1/11/2022
|1/10/2022
|Neenah, WI
|Maryland Department of Health
|1/12/2022
|Dec. 2021
|Baltimore, MD
|Buckeye Broadband
|1/12/2022
|1/12/2022
|Toldeo, OH
|Albuquerque Public Schools
|1/12/2022
|1/12/2022
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Millennium Eye Care
|1/13/2022
|11/15/2021
|NJ
|
Catania-Spagna Corporation
|1/14/2022
|12/14/2021
|Ayer, MA
|
SRT/Mail2World
|1/14/2022
|1/12/2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Virginia State Legislature
|1/14/2022
|Dec. 2021
|Richmond, VA
|
Skedula/PupilPath
|1/14/2022
|1/7/2022
|Atlanta, GA
|1/16/2022
|1/9/2022
|Marianna, FL
|
First Steps
|1/17/2022
|SC
|
Open Subtitles
|1/18/2022
|Aug. 2021
|
InTransit LLC
|1/19/2022
|9/19/2021
|Pittsburgh, PA
|1/19/2022
|9/29/2021
|NE
|1/19/2022
|1/10/2022
|Griggsville, IL
|
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
|1/19/2022
|Dec. 2021
|Chicago, IL
|1/20/2022
|1/13/2022
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Quantum Group
|1/20/2022
|12/27/2021
|
Greater Charlotte YMCA
|1/21/2022
|9/10/2021
|Charlotte, NC
|
Valley Regional Transit
|1/21/2022
|Oct. 2021
|Boise, ID
|
Coast Title & Escrow, Inc.
|1/21/2022
|10/28/2021
|Aberdeen, WA
|
Medical Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
|1/21/2022
|10/1/2021
|Andover, MA
|1/25/2022
|1/24/2022
|OR
|
New Bedford PD
|1/27/2022
|1/27/2022
|New Bedford, MA
|
ReproSource Fertility Diagnostics Inc.
|1/27/2022
|8/8/2021
|Marlborough, MA
|
Keller Supply Company
|1/29/2022
|11/22/2021
|Seattle, WA
|February 2022
|Name of the victim organization
|Disclosure/report date
|Attack date
|Organization location
|Global Air Charters, Inc.
|2/1/2022
|12/9/2021
|St. Paul, MN
|Morley Companies, Inc.
|2/1/2022
|7/20/2021
|Saginaw, MI
|Schwartz & Greenbaum, LLC
|2/2/2022
|11/11/2021
|Towson, MD
|University of Detroit Mercy
|2/4/2022
|2/4/2022
|Detroit, MI
|Ohlone Community College
|2/4/2022
|1/20/2022
|Fremont, CA
|Faneuil, Inc.
|2/7/2022
|4/21/2021
|Hampton, VA
|KMG Prestige
|2/7/2022
|11/28/2021
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Component Assembly Systems, Inc.
|2/8/2022
|Nov. 2021
|Medford, MA
|City of Quincy
|2/9/2022
|Feb. 2022
|Quincy, MA
|The Lyon Waugh Auto Group
|2/10/2022
|12/4/2021
|Peabody, MA
|Dr. Day Care
|2/11/2022
|4/2/2021
|Portland, OR
|Jax Spine and Pain Centers
|2/11/2022
|Jacksonville, FL
|San Francisco 49ers
|2/13/2022
|2/13/2022
|San Francisco, CA
|Hitchiner Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|2/14/2022
|11/8/2021
|Milford, NH
|iBasis
|2/14/2022
|Feb. 2022
|Lexington, MA
|Mizuno
|2/14/2022
|2/4/2022
|Norcross, GA
|Centralia College
|2/14/2022
|2/14/2022
|Centralia, WA
|Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii
|2/15/2022
|2/12/2021
|Honolulu, HI
|Carefree of Colorado
|2/17/2022
|10/6/2021
|Broomfield, CO
|Extend Fertility
|2/17/2022
|12/20/2021
|New York, NY
|WPAS, Inc.
|2/18/2022
|7/21/2021
|Seattle, WA
|Meyer Corporation, U.S.
|2/18/2021
|10/25/2021
|Vallejo, CA
|JMA Energy
|2/20/2022
|12/3/2021
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Expeditors
|2/21/2022
|2/20/2022
|Seattle, WA
|Shutterfly, Inc.
|2/24/2022
|12/3/2021
|Redwood City, CA
|Nvidia Corp.
|2/25/2022
|2/23/2022
|Santa Clara, CA
|DataHealth
|2/28/2022
|11/3/2021
|Ashland, KY
|March 2022
|Name of the victim organization
|Disclosure/report date
|Attack date
|Organization location
|Berks County School District
|3/4/2022
|3/2/2022
|Fleetwood, PA
|Logansport Community School Corp
|3/4/2022
|4/13/2021
|Logansport, IN
|PracticeMax
|3/5/2022
|4/17/2021
|Brewster, NY
|Northeast Coating Technologies
|3/8/2022
|5/25/2021
|Kennebunk, ME
|Horizon Actuarial Services, LLC
|3/9/2022
|11/10/2021
|North Hollywood, CA
|Brownsville Public Utility Board
|3/9/2022
|3/7/2022
|Brownsville, TX
|Bridgestone Americas
|3/11/2022
|2/27/2022
|Nashville, TN
|Sudler Property Management
|3/11/2022
|10/30/2021
|Chicago, IL
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
|3/11/2022
|10/28/2021
|Burnaby, Canada
|East Tennessee Children's Hospital
|3/14/2022
|3/13/2022
|Knoxville, TN
|Oakdell Egg Farms
|3/14/2022
|2/15/2022
|North Salt Lake, UT
|Waller, Lansden, Dortch, & Davis, LLP
|3/16/2022
|11/18/2021
|Nashville, TN
|Snap-On Tools
|3/16/2022
|Mar. 2022
|Kenosha, WI
|Hufcor Holdings, LLC
|3/17/2022
|11/4/2021
|Janesville, WI
|Medgalia & Murphy Inc.
|3/18/2022
|12/29/2021
|Portland, OR
|Trinity Home Care, Inc.
|3/21/2022
|2/2/2022
|Chicopee, MA
|Plainfield Town Hall
|3/21/2022
|Mar. 2022
|Plainfield, CT
|Microsoft
|3/21/2022
|Mar. 2022
|Redmond, WA
|Okta
|3/21/2022
|Jan. 2022
|San Francisco, CA
|Bexar County Appraisal District
|3/22/2022
|3/20/2022
|San Antonio, TX
|Grandison Management, Inc.
|3/23/2022
|5/15/2021
|Howell, NJ
|Memorial Hospital of Carbon County
|3/23/2022
|3/20/2022
|Rawlins, WY
|Certified Title Corporation
|3/23/2022
|7/16/2021
|Owings Mills, MD
|Superior Plus Corp.
|3/23/2022
|12/13/2021
|Toronto, Canada
|Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson, PLC
|3/25/2022
|12/7/2021
|Waterloo, IA
|Oklahoma City Indian Clinic
|3/28/2022
|3/28/2022
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Law Enforcement Health Benefits, Inc.
|3/28/2022
|9/14/2021
|Philadelphia, PA
|Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation
|3/28/2022
|10/13/2021
|Boston, MA
|Partnership HealthPlan of California
|3/30/2022
|3/19/2022
|Fairfield, CA
|Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
|3/31/2022
|10/17/2021
|Hunt Valley, MD
|SandRidge Energy, LLC
|3/31/2022
|10/25/2021
|Oklahoma City, OK
|April 2022
|Name of the victim organization
|Disclosure/report date
|Attack date
|Organization location
|Parker Hannifin Corporation
|4/5/2022
|3/14/2022
|Cleveland, OH
|North Carolina A&T University
|4/6/2022
|3/7/2022
|Greensboro, NC
|DialAmerica Marketing, Inc.
|4/6/2022
|7/4/2021
|Mahwah, NJ
|Florida International University
|4/8/2022
|4/8/2022
|Miami, FL
|Jon-Don, LLC
|4/12/2022
|2/12/2022
|Roselle, IL
|Portland Airfreight, Inc.
|4/14/2022
|2/5/2022
|Scarborough, ME
|Lewis and Clark Community College
|4/15/2022
|Nov. 2021
|Godfrey, IL
|Wyandotte County
|4/19/2022
|4/15/2022
|Kansas City, KS
|AUTOPAY Direct, Inc.
|4/18/2022
|2/5/2022
|Denver, CO
|IDC Research Inc.
|4/18/2022
|2/16/2022
|Needham, MA
|Kingsley & Kingsley Lawyers
|4/18/2022
|8/21/2021
|Encino, CA
|United McGill Corporation
|4/19/2022
|2/16/2022
|Groveport, OH
|Professional Account Management
|4/19/2022
|4/16/2022
|Puerto Rico
|Henry Company
|4/20/2022
|1/21/2022
|Claysburg, PA
|Manhasset Union Free School District
|4/20/2022
|9/14/2021
|Manhasset, NY
|The Coca-Cola Company
|4/26/2022
|4/25/2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Houston-Galveston Area Council
|4/26/2022
|12/29/2021
|Houston, TX
|American Dental Association
|4/26/2022
|4/23/2022
|Chicago, IL
|Austin Peay State University
|4/27/2022
|4/27/2022
|Clarksville, TN
|Westchester County Library
|4/29/2022
|Apr. 2022
|White Plains, NY
|May 2022
|Name of the victim organization
|Disclosure/report date
|Attack date
|Organization location
|Kellogg Community College
|5/1/2022
|4/29/2022
|Battle Creek, MI
|AGCO
|5/6/2022
|5/5/2022
|Duluth, GA
|Central Livestock Association
|5/6/2022
|1/3/2022
|Zumbrota, MN
|City of Quincy
|5/7/2022
|5/7/2022
|Quincy, IL
|Post Falls Police Department
|5/9/2022
|2/19/2022
|Post Falls, ID
|Opus Interactive, Inc.
|5/10/2022
|5/10/2022
|Hillsboro, OR
|Omnicell, Inc.
|5/10/2022
|May 2022
|Mountain View, CA
|Coastal Gulf & International, Inc.
|5/11/2022
|3/12/2022
|Luling, LA
|Glenn County School District
|5/12/2022
|5/10/2022
|Glenn County, CA
|Argo Turboserve Corporation
|5/12/2022
|2/27/2022
|New York, NY
|Burrelles Information Services, LLC
|5/13/2022
|3/29/2022
|Florham Park, NJ
|Dynamo Software
|5/14/2022
|4/27/2022
|Watertown, MA
|Fronteo USA, Inc.
|5/16/2022
|5/16/2022
|New York, NY
|Mercyhurst University
|5/18/2022
|5/16/2022
|Erie, PA
|Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc.
|5/18/2022
|5/16/2022
|Corona, CA
|D&H Company
|5/20/2022
|1/8/2022
|Tupelo, MS
|Somerset County
|5/24/2022
|5/24/2022
|Somerville, NJ
|Optoma Technology, Inc.
|5/24/2022
|5/1/2022
|Portland, OR
|Hanesbrands, Inc.
|5/31/2022
|5/24/2022
|Winston-Salem, NC
|June 2022
|Name of the victim organization
|Disclosure/report date
|Attack date
|Organization location
|Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority
|6/2/2022
|5/31/2022
|Hyannis, MA
|Zito West Holding, LLC and Zito Media, LP
|6/2/2022
|4/26/2022
|Coudersport, PA
|Alexandria, Louisiana
|6/2/2022
|6/2/2022
|Alexandria, LA
|Reid and Riege, PC
|6/3/2022
|3/21/2022
|Hartford, CT
|Wilkins Recreational Vehicles, Inc.
|6/8/2022
|2/2/2022
|Bath, NY
|Ellsworth, Kansas
|6/8/2022
|6/2/2022
|Ellsworth, KS
|Tenafly, New Jersey
|6/9/2022
|6/2/2022
|Tenafly, NJ
|Yuma Regional Medical Center
|6/13/2022
|4/25/2022
|Yuma, AZ
|Montrose Environmental Group
|6/14/2022
|6/11/2022
|Little Rock, AR
|The Allison Inn & Spa
|6/14/2022
|6/14/2022
|Newberg, OR
|Qualified Temporary Services, Inc.
|6/14/2022
|9/28/2021
|Flint, MI
|Silver Bay Seafoods, LLC
|6/15/2022
|5/2/2022
|Seattle, WA
|Nichirin-Flex USA
|6/22/2022
|6/22/2022
|El Paso, TX