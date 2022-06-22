Publicly disclosed U.S. ransomware attacks database

Since the beginning of 2022, SearchSecurity has researched ransomware attacks against entities in the United States. In 2022, these ransomware attacks targets have ranged from major county services, public schools, private universities, small businesses and massive enterprises across the country. SearchSecurity works tirelessly to keep its readership up to date on rising issues in the world of cybersecurity. Each month it produces a summary of the most notable ransomware attacks in the U.S.

Nevertheless, some attacks go under the radar of many news outlets if they do not create any large news or affect only a few people. The SearchSecurity team searches every available ransomware incident daily in the U.S. and compiles the information into this database.

While SearchSecurity has not written about every attack from 2022, the team does collect all publicly available information in this database. The ransomware attack data comes from the victims who publicly report the incidents, attorney general offices who collect data breach notification letters and news sources who report on the attacks. Although some ransomware targets aren't required to inform state governments about incidents, some U.S. states require notification of every incident involving residents of their states. Of the states that collect these notifications, 11 share them on their government websites, which SearchSecurity looks through daily to find reports on confirmed ransomware attacks.

Below are the incidents SearchSecurity has collected to date in 2022. The chart presents four important data points for each ransomware attack:

The name of the entity that was attacked

When the attack was first publicly disclosed (when a victim/state received notice, when a news story broke)

When the attack occurred

The target location/headquarters

The chart does not present every instance of a ransomware attack that has happened in the U.S. since the start of 2022 because some targets do not admit to being victims. However, the chart does include every attack that has been publicly disclosed during 2022 and is verifiable. SearchSecurity updates this chart regularly so readers can be as informed as possible about the most recent ransomware attacks in the U.S.

January 2022 Name of the victim organization Disclosure/report date Attack date Organization location A New Leaf, Inc. 1/3/2022 3/30/2021 Mesa, AZ SI Group Inc. 1/3/2022 8/14/2021 Schenectady, NY Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods 1/4/2022 11/28/2021 Milwaukie, OR McMenamins 1/4/2022 12/12/2021 Portland, OR Marlabs 1/5/2022 6/20/2021 Piscataway, NJ Franklin Park Conservatory 1/5/2022 7/24/2021 Columbus, OH Marquez Brothers International, Inc. 1/5/2022 9/1/2021 CA Bernalillo County Offices 1/5/2022 1/5/2022 Albuquerque, NM FinalSite 1/6/2022 1/4/2022 Glastonbury, CT Meadowbrook HealthCare 1/6/2022 11/11/2021 Portland, OR KIND LLC 1/7/2022 9/9/2021 New York, NY TriValley Primary Care 1/7/2022 10/11/2021 Perkasie, PA Charles River Apparel 1/7/2022 10/18/2021 Sharon, MA Bay & Bay Transportation 1/7/2022 12/1/2021 Eagan, MN American Businesses 1/9/2022 8/1/2021 Subex Cybersecurity 1/10/2022 1/8/2022 Broomfield, CO Neenah County School District 1/11/2022 1/10/2022 Neenah, WI Maryland Department of Health 1/12/2022 Dec. 2021 Baltimore, MD Buckeye Broadband 1/12/2022 1/12/2022 Toldeo, OH Albuquerque Public Schools 1/12/2022 1/12/2022 Albuquerque, NM Millennium Eye Care 1/13/2022 11/15/2021 NJ Catania-Spagna Corporation 1/14/2022 12/14/2021 Ayer, MA SRT/Mail2World 1/14/2022 1/12/2022 Los Angeles, CA Virginia State Legislature 1/14/2022 Dec. 2021 Richmond, VA Skedula/PupilPath 1/14/2022 1/7/2022 Atlanta, GA Jackson Hospital 1/16/2022 1/9/2022 Marianna, FL First Steps 1/17/2022 SC Open Subtitles 1/18/2022 Aug. 2021 InTransit LLC 1/19/2022 9/19/2021 Pittsburgh, PA Dawson County, Nebraska 1/19/2022 9/29/2021 NE Griggsville-Perry School District 1/19/2022 1/10/2022 Griggsville, IL R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 1/19/2022 Dec. 2021 Chicago, IL Pembroke Pines, FL 1/20/2022 1/13/2022 Pembroke Pines, FL Quantum Group 1/20/2022 12/27/2021 Greater Charlotte YMCA 1/21/2022 9/10/2021 Charlotte, NC Valley Regional Transit 1/21/2022 Oct. 2021 Boise, ID Coast Title & Escrow, Inc. 1/21/2022 10/28/2021 Aberdeen, WA Medical Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

1/21/2022 10/1/2021 Andover, MA Linn County Oregon 1/25/2022 1/24/2022 OR New Bedford PD 1/27/2022 1/27/2022 New Bedford, MA ReproSource Fertility Diagnostics Inc. 1/27/2022 8/8/2021 Marlborough, MA Keller Supply Company 1/29/2022 11/22/2021 Seattle, WA

February 2022 Name of the victim organization Disclosure/report date Attack date Organization location Global Air Charters, Inc. 2/1/2022 12/9/2021 St. Paul, MN Morley Companies, Inc. 2/1/2022 7/20/2021 Saginaw, MI Schwartz & Greenbaum, LLC 2/2/2022 11/11/2021 Towson, MD University of Detroit Mercy 2/4/2022 2/4/2022 Detroit, MI Ohlone Community College 2/4/2022 1/20/2022 Fremont, CA Faneuil, Inc. 2/7/2022 4/21/2021 Hampton, VA KMG Prestige 2/7/2022 11/28/2021 Mt. Pleasant, MI Component Assembly Systems, Inc. 2/8/2022 Nov. 2021 Medford, MA City of Quincy 2/9/2022 Feb. 2022 Quincy, MA The Lyon Waugh Auto Group 2/10/2022 12/4/2021 Peabody, MA Dr. Day Care 2/11/2022 4/2/2021 Portland, OR Jax Spine and Pain Centers 2/11/2022 Jacksonville, FL San Francisco 49ers 2/13/2022 2/13/2022 San Francisco, CA Hitchiner Manufacturing Co., Inc. 2/14/2022 11/8/2021 Milford, NH iBasis 2/14/2022 Feb. 2022 Lexington, MA Mizuno 2/14/2022 2/4/2022 Norcross, GA Centralia College 2/14/2022 2/14/2022 Centralia, WA Orthopedic Associates of Hawaii 2/15/2022 2/12/2021 Honolulu, HI Carefree of Colorado 2/17/2022 10/6/2021 Broomfield, CO Extend Fertility 2/17/2022 12/20/2021 New York, NY WPAS, Inc. 2/18/2022 7/21/2021 Seattle, WA Meyer Corporation, U.S. 2/18/2021 10/25/2021 Vallejo, CA JMA Energy 2/20/2022 12/3/2021 Oklahoma City, OK Expeditors 2/21/2022 2/20/2022 Seattle, WA Shutterfly, Inc. 2/24/2022 12/3/2021 Redwood City, CA Nvidia Corp. 2/25/2022 2/23/2022 Santa Clara, CA DataHealth 2/28/2022 11/3/2021 Ashland, KY

May 2022 Name of the victim organization Disclosure/report date Attack date Organization location Kellogg Community College 5/1/2022 4/29/2022 Battle Creek, MI AGCO 5/6/2022 5/5/2022 Duluth, GA Central Livestock Association 5/6/2022 1/3/2022 Zumbrota, MN City of Quincy 5/7/2022 5/7/2022 Quincy, IL Post Falls Police Department 5/9/2022 2/19/2022 Post Falls, ID Opus Interactive, Inc. 5/10/2022 5/10/2022 Hillsboro, OR Omnicell, Inc. 5/10/2022 May 2022 Mountain View, CA Coastal Gulf & International, Inc. 5/11/2022 3/12/2022 Luling, LA Glenn County School District 5/12/2022 5/10/2022 Glenn County, CA Argo Turboserve Corporation 5/12/2022 2/27/2022 New York, NY Burrelles Information Services, LLC 5/13/2022 3/29/2022 Florham Park, NJ Dynamo Software 5/14/2022 4/27/2022 Watertown, MA Fronteo USA, Inc. 5/16/2022 5/16/2022 New York, NY Mercyhurst University 5/18/2022 5/16/2022 Erie, PA Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc. 5/18/2022 5/16/2022 Corona, CA D&H Company 5/20/2022 1/8/2022 Tupelo, MS Somerset County 5/24/2022 5/24/2022 Somerville, NJ Optoma Technology, Inc. 5/24/2022 5/1/2022 Portland, OR Hanesbrands, Inc. 5/31/2022 5/24/2022 Winston-Salem, NC