The components and objectives of privacy engineering

Data privacy is one of the greatest challenges facing enterprises today. Growing public concern, strict compliance regulations and increased cyber threats are making the integration of privacy into organizations' processes and practices a high priority.

To properly implement privacy, two concepts are emerging: privacy by design and privacy engineering.

"Privacy by design translates privacy requirements into an implementation plan," said William Stallings, author of Information Privacy Engineering and Privacy by Design: Understanding Privacy Threats, Technology, and Regulations Based on Standards and Best Practices. "Privacy engineering is the actual implementation, operation and maintenance."

In the past, privacy often wasn't considered until right before deployment, if at all. Today, privacy must be integrated into the entire development and deployment process. But how?

