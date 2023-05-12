Experts question San Bernardino's $1.1M ransom payment

San Bernardino County's ransom payment of $1.1 million, announced last week, has security researchers and experts questioning the reasoning for the substantial payout.

On April 8, the Sheriff's Department of San Bernardino disclosed "a network disruption that affected only a limited number" of the county's systems. Last week, the county acknowledged in a statement that the interference was caused by a ransomware attack and that a $1.1 million payment was made to the threat actors.

TechTarget Editorial received a copy of the statement from San Bernardino County's public information office.

"After negotiating with the responsible party, the insurance carrier and the County agreed to a payment to restore the system's full functionality and secure any data involved in the breach. Insurance covers most of the payment," the county's statement reads. "The County's share is $511,852.

"The decision whether to render payment was the subject of careful consideration. On balance, and consistent with how other agencies have handled these types of situations, this was determined to be the responsible course," the statement continued. "As part of its ongoing criminal investigation, the Sheriff's Department is conducting a forensic examination to achieve a full understanding of the incident, the findings of which will benefit all public agencies looking to avoid a similar occurrence."

The county's statement also assured that "at no time" did the attack impede public safety or the Sheriff's Department's capabilities to perform, its but it is unknown as to what records could have been locked up in the encryption process, or if the threat actors stole sensitive data. San Bernardino declined to comment further, saying additional information could not be provided because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

According to a 2022 survey of 5,600 IT professionals released by Sophos, the global average ransom expense made by state and local governments was $213,801, far below the $1.1 million paid by San Bernardino.

"As far as I know, it's the biggest ransom effort to be made by a local government, so you would hope they had a good reason for paying that," said Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft.