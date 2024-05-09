Dell 'security incident' might affect millions

Dell Technologies informed customers this week that a portal with access to a database of customer information was involved in a security incident.

The hardware and software vendor notified potentially affected customers by email, stating that the database contained names, physical addresses, Dell hardware and order information, service tags, order dates and related product information.

"We believe there is not a significant risk to our customers, given the type of information involved," the letter stated. It went on to suggest that customers contact Dell only if they notice suspicious activity in their accounts.

Dell is also working with a third-party forensics firm to investigate and has contacted law enforcement.

The exposed information may not immediately affect customers but represents a significant security oversight by one of the tech industry's largest vendors, according to Mike Matchett, founder and analyst of Small World Big Data.

It's extremely poor front-door security from a vendor who should know better. Mike MatchettFounder and analyst, Small World Big Data

"It's extremely poor front-door security from a vendor who should know better," he said. "I'd wonder why they have vulnerable portals with such large customer databases in them to start with."

Dark web deals Daily Dark Web first reported a potential security breach on April 29. The site reported individuals on the dark web were attempting to sell data from 49 million Dell customer accounts. The data contained information on systems purchased between 2017 and 2024 for an array of customers including individuals, enterprises and schools. Dell has not confirmed how many customers it notified about the breach. In a statement to TechTarget Editorial, Dell stated the company had, "identified an incident involving a Dell portal with access to a database containing limited types of customer information, including name, physical addresses and certain Dell hardware and order information." Customer financial and payment information, email addresses and telephone numbers were not accessed, according to Dell. Customers in online discussion groups reported receiving the letter Thursday, but Dell did not specify in the letter when the incident took place and did not provide that information to TechTarget Editorial.