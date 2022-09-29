Multifactor authentication isn't perfect, passwordless is better

Two recent high-profile breaches demonstrate the criticality of securing identities. A disgruntled couple hacked IHG, the owner of major hotel brands, by conning an employee into downloading malware through a booby-trapped email. The couple then gained access to IHG's password vault using the password "Qwerty1234."

A few days later, an 18-year-old hacker claimed responsibility for breaching Uber's environment using prompt bombing, a type of social engineering attack whereby the hacker forced Uber's multifactor authentication (MFA) system to repeatedly push authentication requests to the victim's phone. After bombing the victim's phone for more than an hour, the hacker impersonated Uber's IT department, sending a WhatsApp message to the victim saying that the only way to stop the notifications was to approve the login requests.

The hacker then gained access to the password vault, as Uber had hardcoded the credentials to its vault in a readily accessible PowerShell script.

The power of password vaults The most important identities in your environment are those that provide special access and abilities above and beyond normal users. These superuser or privileged identities enable users to access any system or data and change configurations. These identities are literally the keys to the kingdom. Password vaults enable organizations to monitor, control, detect and prevent unauthorized use of privileged identities. Like a library, users can check out -- or get access to -- a privileged identity, often for a limited time. With a password vault, you can remove standing privileges, or the continuous granting of special access. This, combined with time-limited privileged access, greatly reduces your attack surface.

Solve one problem with password vaults, introduce another Passwords are secrets only you know, and therefore authenticate you are who you claim to be. Unfortunately, easy-to-remember passwords are weak and guessable. Meanwhile, strong passwords are hard to remember, leading to password reuse and the risk of multiple account compromise. To overcome these inherent weaknesses of passwords, the cybersecurity industry developed MFA. In addition to something you know, MFA uses something you have -- like a cellphone -- and something you are, such as biometrics. MFA products can act as a quick fix, reducing risk when employees use weak passwords. Many types of MFA introduce new problems, however, such as prompt bombing and other social engineering or phishing attacks. Other MFA problems include the use of easily compromised text messages as the second factor, turning your phone and phone number into identity devices outside their original design criteria. The added steps of MFA also increase the friction of the login process. Almost one-third (32%) of respondents to the "Securing the Identity Perimeter with Defense in Depth" survey from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) said they make MFA optional for their employees, and 27% make MFA optional for their third-party workforce. The different factor methods of MFA.