Security teams need to prioritize DSPM, review use cases

Enterprise security teams need to focus on cyber resilience to protect against ransomware and other threats, and a significant part of cyber resilience is data resilience. Data resilience refers to the capacity of data infrastructure to anticipate, withstand and recover from disruptions, ensuring continuous data availability and integrity. If something slips through the protection and detection layers, data infrastructure needs to persevere.

CISOs and security teams can undertake a limited number of projects during a fiscal year. And with a long list of possible projects, the reality is that they can only slot in three to five projects a year due to budget and bandwidth constraints.

Recent research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group showed data resilience is a top priority for nearly nine out of 10 survey respondents and is the top priority for 36% of respondents.

Data resilience is at the intersection of data security posture management (DSPM), data security, data protection and data governance. DSPM enables organizations to locate and categorize their sensitive data stores so they can protect, secure and govern the data.

Let's discuss why organizations need to prioritize DSPM to make a measurable impact on their security programs. I'll also describe where to start and the top use cases that can help drive success.

The need for DSPM With ransomware incidents making headlines and operations at affected businesses grinding to a halt, security leaders recognize that while protection and detection are essential, threats can slip through. The ability for data infrastructure to withstand and recover -- also known as data resilience -- is essential, and they are prioritizing those projects. A key element of data resilience is understanding where sensitive data stores are located and what is inside them. You can't secure something you don't know about, and DSPM helps identify and categorize data stores. It comprises technology and processes that continuously monitor and assess an organization's data security controls across all environments. DSPM discovers and categorizes data stores to identify weaknesses, prioritize risks and ensure data remains protected from evolving threats.