6 confidential computing use cases that secure data in use

Protecting data in use -- information that is being accessed, processed or modified -- has traditionally been more difficult than encrypting data in motion or at rest. To address this security gap, organizations are increasingly turning to confidential computing.

Confidential computing is an advanced approach to encrypting data during active use -- whether it's being read and edited by an employee or processed by an application. Without confidential computing, data in these scenarios is unencrypted, leaving it vulnerable to malicious insiders, misconfigurations and other threats. These risks become exponentially higher when the unencrypted data is in public cloud instances or untrusted environments.

Let's take a closer look at confidential computing and its enterprise use cases.

How confidential computing secures data in use Confidential computing secures data in use by creating secure enclaves -- hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs). The enclaves encrypt data while it is being accessed, processed or modified, keeping it isolated from outsiders. OSes, hypervisors, hardware, application hosts, sysadmins and cloud service providers (CSPs), among other nonauthorized entities, cannot access or edit any data in an enclave.