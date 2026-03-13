Streamline SecOps with SOAR workflows and playbooks

The job of the security operations center professional isn't getting any easier. SOC teams continue to grapple with skills gaps, an overwhelming influx of security alerts and daunting resource constraints. Meanwhile, IT environments have grown increasingly complex, compounded by multi-cloud strategies, highly scalable deployments and evolving cybersecurity threats.

Many CISOs and IT decision-makers are confronting these challenges by embracing tools that help security teams control and optimize incident responses using advanced detection and remediation. One such technology is SOAR, or security orchestration, automation and response, which comprises a stack of technologies designed to automate and coordinate incident response, threat identification and routine operations.

Using predefined automated workflows and playbooks to execute repetitive tasks and validate security configurations, SOAR can lighten the load for security teams.

More incidents, more complexity: The case for SOAR The sophistication and volume of security incidents continue to rise as enterprise environments become more complex. Consider the current landscape: Multivector and AI-fueled cyberattacks are common, attack frequency has doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels, and financial losses are expected to rise from about $10.5 trillion in 2025 to over $12.2 trillion in 2031. Enterprise reliance on multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, edge and IoT deployments contributes to the complexity and increases the attack surface. Expanding compliance requirements also complicate configurations and incident handling. All this leaves CISOs and IT leadership wondering how security staff can realistically handle the escalating workload. With overworked SOC teams chasing false positive alerts and lacking the resources to address them, organizations will experience response delays and inefficient mitigation processes, which could result in vulnerabilities or breaches. This is where SOAR comes in. By automating and orchestrating incident response and centralizing incident management, SOAR platforms help teams address a host of IT security challenges. For example, when integrated into security operations, SOAR can alleviate alert overload and fatigue, improve alert prioritization, reduce human error and ensure consistency. It thereby helps SOC teams minimize the impact of skills gaps and staff shortages. Additionally, the reports generated by SOAR platforms provide information to aid human responders and speed decision-making.

Core components of SOAR SOAR deployments typically consist of the following elements: Event management. Event ingestion, correlation and enrichment engine.

Event ingestion, correlation and enrichment engine. Ecosystem alignment. Integration of SIEM, endpoint detection and response (EDR), firewalls, threat intelligence platforms and APIs for external security tools.

Integration of SIEM, endpoint detection and response (EDR), firewalls, threat intelligence platforms and APIs for external security tools. Procedure development. Automated incident response and remediation workflows and playbooks.

Automated incident response and remediation workflows and playbooks. Monitoring and reporting. Monitoring dashboards and reporting features that offer SOC teams a clear, up-to-date view of current incidents and potential issues.

What are SOAR workflows and playbooks? SOAR workflows and playbooks are similar but not the same. Some vendors, however, use the terms interchangeably. SOAR workflows are automated sequences of steps executed by a SOAR platform to perform a specific task in an IT system. Playbooks are complete sets of incident response procedures that often contain multiple workflows. Consider a phishing attack. A SOAR workflow would do the following: Receive an alert about an email containing potentially malicious content from an email security gateway or other related tool.

Extract URLs and attachments from the suspicious email.

Enrich the alert with threat intelligence data.

Assign threat indicators a risk level.

Send an alert to the security team. A SOAR playbook containing multiple workflows would do the following: Analyze the email (as outlined above).

Trigger a remediation -- for example, blocklist the IP address of the sender.

Alert the user about the phishing attempt.

Trigger follow-up investigations and remediations -- for example, search other users' email inboxes and remove the malicious email.

Send an alert to the security team.

Create a report about the incident. Playbooks cover various scenarios, including configuration security, resource access, configuration validation and vulnerability management. Potential use cases range from ransomware containment to insider threat investigations. CISOs must evaluate how well each scenario aligns with the organization's security and regulatory compliance requirements. The details of SOAR workflows and playbooks will vary by incident, deployed SOAR tools and the degree of automation versus human oversight.