LogMeIn rebrands to GoTo, simplifies offerings

LogMeIn has changed its name to GoTo and simplified its product line to appeal to small and medium-sized businesses.

As part of the rebrand, the company will focus on two offerings, a unified communications as a service (UCaaS) product called Connect and an IT management and support tool named Resolve. The move streamlines GoTo's product line, making it easier for SMB customers to evaluate and resellers to sell it.

LogMeIn previously sold many products using a variety of brand names, leading to confusion for resellers and customers alike, said Metrigy analyst Irwin Lazar. Reducing the product line to Connect and Resolve, both accessed through a single application, should help SMBs compare GoTo's products to RingCentral, 8x8 or Zoom offerings.

"I think they've got all the pieces; they just needed to simplify their offering," Lazar said. "[Now they're] only going to sell two things instead of 16."

The GoTo rebrand marries unified communications and IT device-management, said Paul Gentile, senior director of product marketing.

"Bringing [UC and IT support] together as one, under a single unified experience and brand, is why we're excited about what's going on," he said.

GoTo tries to appeal to SMBs with Resolve, an IT management and support product.

GoTo is sensible for focusing on SMBs instead of larger enterprises, as smaller businesses are less likely to be tied to one vendor, Lazar said.

"If you go into the upper end of the market, you're competing with Microsoft, Cisco and even Zoom," he said. "That's a tougher landscape."

GoTo launched Resolve this week, touting how it provides a single place to manage PCs, Macs, Chromebooks and iOS and Android devices. Resolve lets IT admins access devices remotely and automate manual tasks across endpoints. A conversational ticketing system uses a chatbot to help IT helpdesks prioritize urgent requests. Zero-trust security ensures that only verified users can access company devices.

LogMeIn used to offer five IT support products that managed different devices and software in different ways, Gentile said. Moving its management tools into a single product with one interface will greatly simplify IT work.

GoTo's UCaas product, Connect, combines GoTo's collaboration services, including cloud telephony, video meetings, messaging and contact center capabilities. SMBs prefer a single collaboration suite to simplify use and management, according to GoTo.

LogMeIn has not seen the same pandemic-driven explosive growth as its collaboration competitors. The company reported 300 million people participated in GoTo Meetings in 2021, while Zoom had 300 million users in a day. Microsoft said in January that its Teams platform has about 270 million monthly active users.

Earlier this year, LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner stepped down after nine years at the company. Francisco Partners, which joined Evergreen Coast Capital in acquiring LogMeIn and taking it private in 2020, replaced Wagner with its president, Mike Kohlsdorf.

Mike Gleason is a reporter covering unified communications and collaboration tools. He previously covered communities in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts for the Milford Daily News, Walpole Times, Sharon Advocate and Medfield Press. He has also worked for newspapers in central Massachusetts and southwestern Vermont and served as a local editor for Patch. He can be found on Twitter at @MGleason_TT.