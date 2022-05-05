Video conferencing found to harm worker creativity

A recent study found that video conferencing dampens creativity, so its co-author advised businesses to include regular in-person meetings to generate ideas that would be missed if employees worked only from home.

The research published in Nature last month showed that people in video meetings were less creative than those gathered in the same room. While the paper didn't determine why, study co-author Melanie Brucks said it's likely due to how video conferences force people to focus on a computer screen.

"When you're visually narrowing yourself… you're putting blinders on, basically," Brucks said.

The findings do not mean businesses should order employees back to the office, said Brucks, a marketing professor at Columbia University. But managers should schedule brainstorming sessions when people are in the office.

The paper supports executives, such as JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, who have argued that too much out-of-office work would hurt creativity and weaken corporate culture. However, many businesses, including JPMorgan, have recently acknowledged that retaining workers will require some accommodation for flexible work schedules.

To help businesses deal with the dilemma, Brucks and Stanford professor Jonathan Levav decided to put the lack of innovation claims to the test. At first, Brucks was skeptical that the study would reveal a creativity gulf, initially attributing the problem to manager discomfort with video meetings.

"People freak out whenever new technology is introduced," she said.

However, the study found that Stanford students came up with fewer and less creative ideas when asked to describe unique ways to use a Frisbee or bubble wrap during video conferences. The researchers got similar results from telecommunication engineers brainstorming new products.

The findings raise questions on whether virtual whiteboards in collaboration products can bolster creativity, as claimed by vendors. Brucks was skeptical that whiteboards offered by Zoom, Mural and Miro would solve the video conferencing problem.