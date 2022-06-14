Cisco links Webex to ThousandEyes internet intelligence

LAS VEGAS -- Cisco's latest Webex update leverages the company's ThousandEyes internet intelligence platform to provide more reliable video conferencing and differentiate the collaboration platform from Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

At the Cisco Live conference on Tuesday, the company introduced integration between the Webex Control Hub and ThousandEyes. The connection lets IT administrators spot internet problems that could affect the quality of video meetings powered by the Webex Cloud.

Cisco acquired the company ThousandEyes in 2020. Since then, Cisco has integrated the platform with multiple products, including its software-defined WAN, the Catalyst 9000 series of access switches, and the AppDynamics application performance monitor.

The latest product integration extends Control Hub capabilities as a troubleshooting tool. The console lets IT admins see all the routes data travels during a Webex session and provides diagnostic information for correcting problems.

Webex meetings typically span multiple networks, so pinpointing trouble is complicated and sometimes impossible, explained Zeus Kerravala, founder of ZK Research. "ThousandEyes brings an end-to-end visibility to IT admins, enabling them to see things they could not before."