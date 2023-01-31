Compare Microsoft Teams Operator Connect vs. Direct Routing

As more organizations adopt Microsoft Teams for messaging and collaboration, many IT departments are looking at ways they can migrate their existing public switched telephone network, or PSTN, connectivity into the Teams platform.

Consolidating voice services into Teams improves management and streamlines onboarding and offboarding processes for IT, as well as enhances resiliency and provides more advanced capabilities, like direct inward dialing. Microsoft offers two options to businesses looking to bring their existing PSTN service provider into the Teams fold: Operator Connect and Direct Routing.

Let's examine the differences between Operator Connect vs. Direct Routing and determine when one calling plan might be preferred over another in certain use cases.

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing explained When Teams first launched PSTN connectivity services, Direct Routing was the only option available to companies that wished to retain and integrate their existing carrier into the Teams ecosystem. This method requires the businesses use and maintain their own session border controller (SBC) as a bridge between the PSTN and Teams platform. Once the SBC and Teams are linked, businesses maintain their existing PSTN plan as an independent entity that's tied into Teams. The existing PSTN Session Initiation Protocol trunk is still in place, terminated between the SBC and PSTN carrier. This enables more flexibility in terms of media bypass and local media optimization, both of which are important for organizations with a global presence and require availability in nearly every country in the world. Operability with third-party private branch exchange (PBX) and paging systems is another key benefit to Teams Direct Routing. The on-premises managed SBC can interact with those components and grant businesses more flexibility for existing telephony equipment, including analog phones and legacy paging systems.

Microsoft Teams Operator Connect explained To achieve a more unified approach to PSTN calling within Teams, Operator Connect may be a better option compared to Direct Routing. With Operator Connect, services are migrated to an externally controlled SBC that is managed by a select group of PSTN carriers, including AT&T, IntelePeer, Orange and Verizon. An organization's existing PSTN provider must be a participant in the Microsoft Operator Connect program. Thus, there are limitations if the existing PSTN provider is not on that partner list. Participating carrier partners can work on the business's behalf to migrate PSTN calling into Teams, which lightens the workload for unified communications staff. A second significant difference of Operator Connect is that PSTN calls use the internet to connect to the cloud-based Operator Connect SBC. Thus, quality of service to the SBC cannot be achieved when internet connectivity succumbs to performance issues.