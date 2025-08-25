Comparing Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic vs. Pro licenses

Today's business environment stretches across the world, spanning headquarters, branch offices and work-from-home professionals. Collaboration tools are essential, and Microsoft offers a compelling option: Microsoft Teams Rooms. The software and associated devices enable easy, efficient and optimized communication for modern meetings.

Although Teams Rooms licensing is straightforward, it's important to understand which license is best for your environment. Microsoft is sunsetting the original Standard and Premium licenses in favor of Basic and Pro choices.

Let's examine Teams Rooms Basic vs. Pro and their associated licensing requirements. This helps you determine the most responsive and cost-effective option for your organization's needs.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic vs. Pro license: What's the difference? The primary differences between Basic and Pro Teams Rooms licenses are scale and advanced features -- a standard attribute of most licensing schemes. Basic licenses support up to 25 Teams Rooms devices; you need the Pro license to expand beyond that. Assign the licenses to a resource account that represents the device. The Basic license supports signing in to one Teams Rooms device per resource account. Advanced licenses allow multiple sign-ins in different rooms. The following sections detail Teams Rooms Basic vs. Pro licenses to help you determine the best fit for your company.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic explained A Basic license is included with the purchase of a certified Teams Rooms device, enabling you to get started right away. For many organizations, the Basic license is enough. It has a feature list that covers a broad array of use cases, among them: Meeting scheduling and management.

Joining meetings.

Content sharing.

Whiteboard sharing and collaboration. You must assign these licenses to a resource account associated with the device. Microsoft limits you to up to 25 Basic licenses, and only one resource account can sign in to a Teams Rooms device at a time. The device does not function without an assigned resource account and license. Features Teams Rooms Basic Teams Rooms Pro Cost Included in device purchase $40 per room per month Device limit Up to 25 devices Unlimited Meeting features One-touch and proximity join, content sharing, audio conferencing, whiteboard All Basic features, plus meeting chat, front row, AI features and dual-screen support Security System-level security System-level security, end-to-end call encryption Management and support Teams admin center, automatic software updates Basic support features, plus remote configuration, peripheral health management and device analytics

Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro explained Larger organizations may need more than 25 rooms, necessitating Pro licenses. Some environments may also want to take advantage of advanced features that aren't available with Basic licenses. The Pro license enables all of the features of the Basic license, plus the following additional capabilities: Front row view.

Dual-screen support.

Device management, including remote management, conditional access and analytics. The Pro license also includes AI-enhanced video and audio features designed to deliver a smooth, professional and useful experience for participants. You can also log in to multiple Teams Rooms devices using a single resource account. Pro licenses are $40 per month per room, paid annually.

Migrating from Teams Rooms Standard and Premium licenses Teams Rooms legacy Standard and Premium licenses are no longer supported. Migrating is not automatic; allocate sufficient time to handle this manual task. Existing Standard and Premium licenses will function until their expiration date or your next enterprise agreement renewal date. Purchase Basic or Pro licenses before this expiration to avoid service interruption. You may purchase Basic licenses for existing devices or receive a Basic license when you buy an authorized device. Don't forget to remove legacy Standard and Premium licenses from the Microsoft 365 admin center to avoid confusion.