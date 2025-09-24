ESG podcasts for business leaders to follow

Businesses around the world are prioritizing ESG -- environmental, social, and governance -- strategies. As ESG continues to become central to decision-making, business leaders must find new ways to stay informed and up to date on ESG news and trends.

Podcasts are a useful way to stay in the loop about ESG news. They often feature insights from industry professionals with first-hand ESG experience who offer clear, actionable advice. Created by researchers, thought leaders and journalists, these podcasts were selected to give a well-rounded view of ESG for business leaders.

1. All Things Sustainable All Things Sustainable -- formerly called ESG Insider -- is an interview-based, news analysis podcast by S&P Global. Each week, the hosts sit down with business leaders to dive deep into current ESG headlines and explore what they mean for businesses. Recent topics include the following: AI and sustainability.

Climate investment.

Events and conferences, like Climate Week and COP30.

War and sustainability practices. Hosts: Lindsey Hall, global head of sustainability thought leadership at S&P Global, and Esther Whieldon, senior writer at S&P Global. Episode frequency: Weekly. Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, YouTube and the S&P Global website. Reviews: 4.7/5 (according to Spotify).

2. ESG Decoded ClimeCo, an ESG & Climate Strategy Consulting firm, runs a bi-weekly ESG podcast, hosted by Emma Cox, Erika Schiller and Anna Stablum. The podcast, called ESG Decoded, specializes in ESG trends and updates related to business innovation. It aims to provide clear and actionable advice for business leaders who might find the noise around ESG news overwhelming. Recent topics include the following: Closing the leadership gap for women.

Climate resilience.

Equity in sustainability.

Sustainability compliance.

Sustainability in healthcare. Hosts: Emma Cox, chief commercial officer at ClimeCo; Erika Schiller, senior vice president of project development at ClimeCo; and Anna Stablum, director of business development for Asia at ClimeCo. Episode frequency: Bi-weekly. Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. All options are listed on the ClimeCo website. Reviews: 4.7/5 (according to Spotify).

3. ESG Voices Presented by KPMG International, ESG Voices is a monthly podcast that aims to address the opportunities and challenges within ESG through interviews with ESG specialists from KPMG and beyond. Recent topics include the following: AI-powered climate action.

ESG assurance.

Food resilience and global food systems.

Sustainability in finance.

Women in ESG and sustainability. Host: KPMG International. Episode frequency: Monthly. Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the KPMG website. Reviews: 5/5 (according to Spotify).

4. Sustainability Now Sustainability Now is a weekly podcast hosted by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG research analysts Mike Disabato and Bentley Kaplan. Episodes often feature MSCI researchers or analysts who break down news headlines, popular stories and ESG investment research. Recent podcast topics include the following: Adaptation finance.

Banking and climate risk.

Carbon credit markets.

Sustainability and climate trends.

Tariffs and trade restrictions. Hosts: Mike Disabato, vice president of ESG research at MSCI, and Bentley Kaplan, vice president of sustainability and climate research at MSCI. Episode frequency: Weekly. Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. All options are listed on the MSCI website. Reviews: 4.9/5 (according to Spotify).

5. Sustainability Matters The Sustainability Matters podcast from Ernst & Young aims to provide practical insights into ESG trends that business leaders face and examine sustainability as a business issue. It explores topics like the following: Business transformation.

Circular economy.

Global investment.

How CEOs should navigate sustainability.

Human rights. Host: Bruno Sarda, climate change and sustainability services leader at Ernst & Young. Episode frequency: Monthly/bi-monthly. Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and the Ernst & Young website. Reviews: 4.8/5 (according to Spotify).