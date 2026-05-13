IBM Think: AI transformation aims to shrink process, lift people

BOSTON -- At IBM Think 2026, leaders in regulated industries sketched out an AI-centric vision for the future of work.

The general bet is that by 2030, AI won’t enhance the business model -- it will be the business model. IBM’s global survey of over 2,000 senior executives found that by 2030, 79% of executives expect AI to significantly contribute to their revenue by 2030, but only 24% could clearly see where that revenue would come from.

The prevailing sentiment among the IBM customers was that it takes some significant work in the background -- rearchitecting processes and fostering employee buy-in -- to successfully put AI at the core of the business.

AI transformation requires human-centric design For legacy companies like EY, State Street, New York Life and Providence Health, the goal is to use AI to empower people by removing administrative toil, providing a better internal user experience and creating upskilling/career mobility opportunities. Scott Berlin Scott Berlin “Any time anybody says ‘AI transformation,’ the natural inclination is to think of it as a technology project, but transformation at its core is really about people,” said Scott Berlin, senior vice president and head of group benefit solutions at New York Life. “We are going to redefine the interaction model between our people, our technology platforms and the new digital agents that we’re building. So, we are really going to rewrite every job description in the business over the next few years.” New York Life has been working with IBM Consulting to transform its group insurance business. Berlin imagines a scenario where a digital agent could continuously review every file, detect when a physician refers a patient to another specialist and automatically request the necessary records without involving a claims manager. This frees up the claims manager to do more consultation and human to human interaction instead of paperwork in the background. “We’re really seeking to elevate our people though this process, into jobs that only people can do,” Berlin said. At Providence Health, leadership shared a similar vision for AI’s ability to clean up process and let people do what they do best. “We’re automating transactional pieces of work that we want you to stop doing,” said Carol McDaniel, vice president of talent acquisition at Providence Health. “We want you to do more intense patient care. We want you to look after our caregivers.” Carol McDaniel Carol McDaniel Providence Health has been a longtime partner with IBM through its business process outsourcing function, where IBM oversees the payroll function, talent acquisition and HR service. Providence worked with IBM Consulting to deploy their AI-powered requisition and internal transfer agent (Rita) using IBM watsonx Orchestrate integrated with its existing HR platform. “Specifically talent acquisition is ripe for automation and ripe for agentic AI,” McDaniel said. Providence Health used Rita to make the internal talent mobility processes faster and more curated to individual roles. The human-centered design approach involved designing the process and experience first, then mapping the technology onto it afterwards. “I would not dare introduce any type of agentic process without having went through that process,” McDaniel said. “Our leaders can actually transfer people through the process 12 days faster than they were doing before. And the candidate or carrier is still experiencing that valued, seen-and-heard experience we want them to.”

How roles might change At these regulated companies, AI is removing some work while increasing the demand for new skills. “Sure, [AI] can replace the person who’s pushing buttons all day and having to do things. But at the end of the day that person also brings value at a different level to the organization, and if you’re not investing in that talent, then it’s a miss for your organization,” McDaniel said. Organizations are rethinking where employees add the most value in increasingly AI-driven workflows. Rather than eliminating the need for people altogether, executives said AI is elevating the importance of strategic thinking and judgement. Christopher Aiken Christopher Aiken “We are actually experiencing the need for even more human intellect on several levels,” said Christopher Aiken, principal, tax technology services at EY. “One is, quite frankly, just a stronger focus on planning and decision-making that today is perhaps in short supply because of all the time that is spent on manipulating data and cleansing information.” Aiken also mentioned how AI is creating new opportunities in the tax business, citing the replacement of payroll tax for humans with taxes on AI and digital workers. “That is a new opportunity for us as a business, and we need our new workforce to be thinking about this opportunity,” Aiken said. New York Life uses digital agents in the background, not customer-facing, though Berlin says customer-facing agents aren’t out of the question. “I imagine every employee sitting in a command center, where insights are being surfaced to them at just the right time,” Berlin said. I imagine every employee sitting in a command center, where insights are being surfaced to them at just the right time. Scott BerlinSVP, Head of Group Benefit Solutions, New York Life The thought is that, by having work automatically surfaced to you, you decrease the cognitive load that comes with searching for, keeping track of and maintaining information. “AI is replacing the transactional or administrative work that we get tied up doing, that I even have to do myself, and releasing people from that burden,” McDaniel said. “[This gives] them the opportunity to be a strategic partner in the business and to think a little bit more about designing a better work process.” McDaniel cited AI as a potential solution to the hiring shortage in healthcare, by upskilling more entry level roles like diagnostic imaging, CNAs and medical assistants. “If you can take the million plus dollars you’re saving by removing the transactional work, and reinvest those dollars in upskilling your workforce, you just trained your internal workforce, your own internal hiring opportunities.”

Tech enablement and upskilling In addition to upskilling or providing opportunities for talent mobility, leaders want to encourage employees to adopt AI and for it to become a natural part of work. New York Life lets all its employees access ChatGPT. The company has a group transformation office that helps employees find ways to use AI in their own work and connect other employees using it. “I don’t think using ChatGPT should feel any different than using a stapler,” Berlin said. "None of us fold the ends of the staples by hand, we use a machine for that. Now if you’re writing a memo, why not have ChatGPT there to help you iterate and build it better?” Aiken explained that the average median age of a tax director at a Fortune 500 company is dropping significantly, and that their expectations around tech are higher. The user experience our workforce is expecting is one of extreme tech enablement. Christopher AikenPrincipal, Tax Technology Services, EY “The user experience our workforce is expecting is one of extreme tech enablement,” Aiken said. “We hear that on campus, and we do a lot of advocating for that on campus. We are bringing those technologies to our users.” That expectation is also present on the client side. “Our clients also expect a high-tech experience from us -- even doing something as traditional as accounting and tax,” Aiken said. EY’s business structure was actually a plus for AI adoption. “We’re very lucky in that our entire business was rooted in an apprenticeship model,” Aiken said. “That model actually works very well in a mixed human and AI environment, because it allows us to introduce AI in a way that leads to the proper level of review [and] human oversight. It’s sort of a built-in safety mechanism of how our business operates.”