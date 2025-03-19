6 open source workflow engines and how to use them

A workflow engine platform executes complex processes involving humans, machines and IT systems to improve their efficiency and compliance demands. The rise of cloud computing, AI and microservices architectures spurred the creation of open source workflow engines to automate multiple IT processes.

These open source tools embrace various philosophies. On one hand, traditional business process management (BPM) approaches familiar to business teams can ensure compliance and optimize human processes associated with IT operations. On the other hand, newer code-centric approaches familiar to developers and IT engineers can create, configure, manage and version more complex processes for spinning up infrastructure that spans multiple APIs, clouds, networks and databases using infrastructure-as-code paradigms.

The concept of workflow engines for IT operations dates back to task automation scripts, followed by the cron command-line tool for executing simple tasks at a set time. Later, various open source tools for runbook automation, such as Chef, Puppet and Ansible, extended this concept for provisioning or rolling back code and infrastructure changes. Workflow engines can support more complex processes across multiple types of infrastructure in a specific sequence, sometimes requiring approvals or input from human experts or managers.

These tools can help IT operations teams streamline complex data pipelines for new AI infrastructure, provision services that span multiple cloud platforms or commission many services in a particular sequence. They also excel in rolling out new microservices infrastructure that requires provisioning and configuring numerous Docker containers and Kubernetes infrastructure in the appropriate order. And workflow engines can augment or automate many recurring IT operations tasks, including service provisioning, incident response, trouble ticket handling and disaster recovery.

Open source workflow engine features to consider Several factors should be considered when selecting an open source workflow engine, including the application, environment, user interface, compliance, support and cost. Several features determine the selection of an open source workflow engine. Application. Human-heavy processes, such as trouble ticket management, employee onboarding and password management, have different requirements than IT-heavy processes, such as spinning up data infrastructure, network configuration, disaster recovery or automating continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) for complex scenarios. User interface. Identify the suitability of UI capabilities for different types of users. An IDE interface might work for technical processes primarily overseen by IT engineers, while GUI might be better at supporting different stakeholders such as security, business and finance teams. These GUI-based approaches can support low-code/no-code capabilities, making it easier for nontechnical users to support different use cases. Artifacts. There are many ways to create, capture and organize information related to workflows. Business Process Modeling Notation (BPMN) is popular for business, security and compliance teams. YAML is popular with engineering teams. Developers could benefit from support for programming languages like Python, Java or C. Various workflow engines can map representations of the workflow for different users. Compliance. Understand how a given tool will directly support compliance requirements or integrate with other compliance automation tools. At the very least, consider IT compliance requirements, such as ensuring services are configured correctly and recorded for auditors. Finance and healthcare enterprises might need additional oversight to enforce data privacy, residency and security compliance. Microservices support. Some workflow engines run on top of a microservices architecture on top of Kubernetes to improve resilience and scalability. Many of these tools can automate provisioning, scaling and managing microservices architectures for other apps and use cases. Hybrid/multi-cloud. Businesses that need to manage infrastructure across public clouds or on-premises private clouds should investigate tools that provide native integration into their existing or planned environments. Cost controls. Workflow automation costs can sometimes spiral out of control due to configuration problems or unexpected events. Also, business and finance teams might require some oversight and the ability to assign costs to specific departments or projects. Look for support either directly within the workflow automation tool or by integrating with third-party cloud cost management tools. GitHub likes. The number of "likes" and activity on the proprietary developer platform GitHub reflects the community support behind the open source tools. Many workflow engine projects are offered as open source to encourage experimentation and adoption as well as loyalty to the platform's vendor, while tools with strong community support can make it easier for users to adopt and scale workflow automation projects on their own. A critical step in building an automation strategy is identifying and evaluating a suitable tool set for orchestrated workflows.