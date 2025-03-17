IT automation vs. orchestration: Key differences

Modern businesses are defined by speed, flexibility and consistency based on knowing precisely how the the company must work, operating quickly, adapting to rapid changes as they occur and making predictable decisions that meet quality and compliance requirements. It's a tall order, and IT is often at the heart of these important goals.

But today's enterprises move far too fast to wait for tedious manual IT efforts. Delays can jeopardize important business opportunities, while errors or oversights can put the company at risk. Modern IT relies on automation and orchestration to configure and manage the countless tasks needed to transact sales, protect data and ensure consistent business outcomes.

Automation defines each task to be performed, while orchestration can assemble arrays of individual tasks to accomplish complex workflows in the appropriate order, at the correct time, using the desired resources. IT implements automation and orchestration together to build complete workflows that address myriad business and technology objectives.

What is IT automation and orchestration? IT automation uses software tools or frameworks to define and execute repetitive tasks with little, if any, human intervention. Automated tasks are typically short and specific and usually accomplished in a relatively short period of time. Automation, for example, can be used to provision compute resources, back up applications or data and generate detailed reports. IT orchestration is broader, using software tools or platforms to assemble automated tasks into coordinated and comprehensive workflows. Workflow orchestration is often more extensive in its purpose and can take longer to complete since many automated tasks might be involved. Some tasks might require the completion of prior automated tasks, as well as human decisions, to complete the entire workflow. Orchestration, for instance, can be used to optimize an IT environment, ensure proper data protection and management behaviors and search for and recover resource waste. In other words, automated tasks can be viewed as the ingredients of a recipe, while an orchestrated task is the entire recipe that brings the ingredients together properly to produce the desired outcome. Used in concert, automation and orchestration can define, provision, deploy and manage IT operations to accelerate business operations, maintain compliance and business continuance standards, and reduce human error. The road to automation and orchestration is complex, deliberate and methodical.

Key comparisons of IT automation vs. orchestration IT automation can work alone when it's needed to perform short and specific tasks, such as a PowerShell script to configure a system. But IT orchestration is never used without automation. Because of the correlation between automation and orchestration, the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, but the two technologies are distinct and designed to serve different yet complementary purposes. The scope, complexity and flexibility of automation vs. orchestration can vary dramatically depending on the use cases and mechanisms employed -- for example, a PowerShell script for automation and a comprehensive orchestration framework for process automation. It's worth noting that some orchestration tools or frameworks integrate automation capabilities as part of the orchestration toolset. In doing so, programmers and DevOps teams can automate tasks and use them within the orchestration tool directly and typically provide some level of compatibility, or integration, for existing or third-party automation mechanisms.

Benefits of IT automation and orchestration IT automation and orchestration can provide a wide assortment of benefits to IT teams and the broader business. Some important benefits of IT automation include the following: Speed. An automated task can dramatically reduce the time and attention needed to perform the task, such as configuring a system or deploying an application, freeing more time for staff to focus on more complex goals.

The faster speeds available through automation result in more work done in less time, reducing operational costs and ensuring that only the appropriate resources are implemented for each task. Compliance. Automated tasks are designed to achieve known and repeatable outcomes, helping businesses achieve a suitable compliance posture that includes security, proper backups and business continuance. IT orchestration also provides a range of important business benefits. While the overall benefits are almost identical to those offered through IT automation, the scope of orchestration benefits is broader. Orchestration benefits include the following: Speed. An orchestrated workflow can execute an array of related tasks with a high degree of autonomy, enabling complex workflows to be completed much faster than implementing those same workflows manually.

An orchestration platform can offer detailed reporting and visibility into the workflow and automation elements involved, enabling IT and business staff to review, optimize and update workflows in a uniform and consistently managed way. Compliance. Once tested and validated, orchestrated workflows can deliver predictable and repeatable outcomes that help companies demonstrate their security, compliance and business continuance preparedness. IT automation and orchestration are not the same, but they're complementary.

Challenges of IT automation and orchestration Although IT automation and orchestration are well-established, proven and indispensable technologies in virtually all enterprise environments, they pose several potential limitations. IT automation's limitations can include the following: Setup. Establishing an automated task requires a clear understanding of technical and business goals, which can take time and effort to create, review, validate and update.

Establishing an automated task requires a clear understanding of technical and business goals, which can take time and effort to create, review, validate and update. Skills. Programmers with DevOps skills are typically required to create and maintain automation elements such as scripts.

Programmers with DevOps skills are typically required to create and maintain automation elements such as scripts. Complexity. Although automated tasks can be simple and straightforward, some tasks might be extremely complex and demand extensive expertise to implement properly.

Although automated tasks can be simple and straightforward, some tasks might be extremely complex and demand extensive expertise to implement properly. Flexibility. Automation trades flexibility for speed and efficiency, making it challenging to update automation elements or respond quickly to changing business needs and unexpected events.

Automation trades flexibility for speed and efficiency, making it challenging to update automation elements or respond quickly to changing business needs and unexpected events. Vendor lock-in. Automation elements are often dependent on underlying tools, platforms and frameworks, such as PowerPoint to run PowerPoint scripts. Changing tool versions or adopting new tools could require reworking automation elements. As with automation, IT orchestration also presents a similar set of potential limitations that should be carefully evaluated before orchestration technologies are adopted or expanded across an enterprise. IT orchestration's common limitations can include the following: Setup. Orchestration can cover large and complex business workflows or processes, so it's critical to have a detailed understanding of business needs and goals before investing time and resources into building orchestration pipelines.

Orchestration can cover large and complex business workflows or processes, so it's critical to have a detailed understanding of business needs and goals before investing time and resources into building orchestration pipelines. Skills. Orchestration tools, platforms and frameworks are often third-party products that can demand extensive knowledge of the orchestration software and its programming nuances. Learning the orchestration tool can be a job in and of itself.

Orchestration tools, platforms and frameworks are often third-party products that can demand extensive knowledge of the orchestration software and its programming nuances. Learning the orchestration tool can be a job in and of itself. Complexity. While orchestration can use a simplified drag-and-drop approach to simplify workflow creation, the actual workflow can be highly complex and vital to the business, so the process must be well-understood and validated by a cross-departmental team.

While orchestration can use a simplified drag-and-drop approach to simplify workflow creation, the actual workflow can be highly complex and vital to the business, so the process must be well-understood and validated by a cross-departmental team. Integration. Orchestration tools specialize in integrating with existing IT systems and applications, but the integrations might not be tailored to a company's specific use case. Gaps in integration can present orchestration problems that can sometimes be resolved with plug-ins and custom integrations where possible.

Orchestration tools specialize in integrating with existing IT systems and applications, but the integrations might not be tailored to a company's specific use case. Gaps in integration can present orchestration problems that can sometimes be resolved with plug-ins and custom integrations where possible. Flexibility. Once a workflow or process is orchestrated successfully, it can be incredibly difficult and cumbersome to change, making orchestration inflexible by design.

Once a workflow or process is orchestrated successfully, it can be incredibly difficult and cumbersome to change, making orchestration inflexible by design. Vendor lock-in. Since orchestration tools, platforms and frameworks are typically third-party products, changes and updates to the orchestration tool can potentially cause disruptions to the established workflow and existing integrations on which the company relies.

IT automation and orchestration best practices IT automation and orchestration can be essential for any enterprise or business with busy IT departments. There are countless approaches and toolsets that can accommodate both technologies, but there are some common best practices to improve the technical and business outcomes. They include the following: Establish clear goals. Before adopting automation and orchestration technologies, take the time to carefully consider the desired goals. Both technologies are broad and can be applied in various ways, so understand what needs to be automated and orchestrated -- and why. Reducing downtime and accelerating IT practices, for example, might be handled differently than enhancing business workflows. Clear goals upfront will make it easier to gauge the success of any automation and orchestration initiative.

Before adopting automation and orchestration technologies, take the time to carefully consider the desired goals. Both technologies are broad and can be applied in various ways, so understand what needs to be automated and orchestrated -- and why. Reducing downtime and accelerating IT practices, for example, might be handled differently than enhancing business workflows. Clear goals upfront will make it easier to gauge the success of any automation and orchestration initiative. Consider practicality. Not all tasks or workflows are the same, and some simply can't be automated easily, if ever. The best candidates for automation and orchestration are highly repetitive, time-consuming and error-prone tasks unlikely to change significantly in response to changing business needs. Excessive automation can result in burdensome technical debt.

Not all tasks or workflows are the same, and some simply can't be automated easily, if ever. The best candidates for automation and orchestration are highly repetitive, time-consuming and error-prone tasks unlikely to change significantly in response to changing business needs. Excessive automation can result in burdensome technical debt. Look for early successes. Automation and orchestration can be complex undertakings. Rather than tackling the most demanding projects, start with smaller and simpler projects so staff can gain experience with tools and follow-up evaluations when it's time to address bigger projects.

Automation and orchestration can be complex undertakings. Rather than tackling the most demanding projects, start with smaller and simpler projects so staff can gain experience with tools and follow-up evaluations when it's time to address bigger projects. Choose suitable tools. Countless tools, platforms and frameworks are available for IT automation and orchestration, each of which have unique features, strengths and focus areas such as industries or verticals. Select tools that meet business needs and offer a balance between cost, performance, features and future-proofing. Proof-of-concept projects to test and validate tool behaviors and integrations can pay enormous dividends later.

Countless tools, platforms and frameworks are available for IT automation and orchestration, each of which have unique features, strengths and focus areas such as industries or verticals. Select tools that meet business needs and offer a balance between cost, performance, features and future-proofing. Proof-of-concept projects to test and validate tool behaviors and integrations can pay enormous dividends later. Revisit and update regularly. Establishing IT automation and orchestration processes is just the beginning of a regular cycle of monitoring, reviews, updates and optimizations. Revisit automation elements and workflows on a regular basis and ensure that the company is still receiving intended benefits from the technologies. In many cases, updates can optimize behaviors and help the company adapt to changing conditions or requirements. Platform convergence, agentic AI and generative AI shape IT automation and orchestration.