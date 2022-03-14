What is Adobe Flash Player? Adobe Flash Player is software used to stream and view video, audio, multimedia and Rich Internet Applications (RIA) on a computer or supported mobile device. Flash Player was created by Macromedia but is now developed and distributed by Adobe Systems Inc. As of January 2021, Flash Player is no longer supported by Adobe due to multiple security issues. Adobe recommended all users uninstall Flash Player in its end-of-life notice.

What operating systems supported Adobe Flash Player? Before its discontinuation, Adobe Flash Player was available for major desktop operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Solaris and Mac OS X. The Flash Player plugin was available for download for free on recent versions of web browsers on the platforms mentioned above. Each version of the plugin for Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Google Chrome, and Safari was backward compatible.