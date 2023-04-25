What is JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group)?

JPEG (pronounced JAY-peg) is a graphic image file compressed with lossy compression using the standard developed by the ISO /IEC Joint Photographic Experts Group. JPEG is one of the most popular image formats on the internet and is supported by most web browsers and image editing software.

How does a JPEG work?

JPEG images are compressed using a technique called discrete cosine transform (DCT). DCT is a mathematical algorithm that breaks down an image into a series of cosine functions. These functions are then compressed using a variety of techniques, such as quantization and Huffman coding.

The amount of compression that can be applied to a JPEG image depends on the quality setting. The higher the quality setting, the less compression is applied, and the larger the file size. The lower the quality setting, the more compression is applied, and the smaller the file size.