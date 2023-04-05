What is HTML5 mobile app? An HTML5 mobile app is a web application developed with version 5 of Hypertext Markup Language, a web content standard designed for handheld devices like smartphones and tablets. HTML5 enables more complex functions than earlier versions of the standard, promotes design consistency and makes code easier to read. Almost all current mobile devices support HTML5, and because the code is only written once, it simplifies developing applications for multiple mobile platforms.

HTML5 for mobile app development HTML5 apps are designed to function on the smaller screens of handheld devices. They can be used with any standard web browser. These apps are an example of cross-platform development since they can work with any mobile platform, including Android, iPhone and Windows. HTML5 is also the main domain for many cross-platform application development tools, such as Apache Cordova and Rhodes. As an accepted web standard, HTML5 is useful to create apps that are compatible with mobile devices and also desktop and notebook browsers. This lets app designers design and deliver seamless experiences across all the devices and browsers a user may use. Furthermore, HTML5 mobile apps run from the web rather than being stored locally. As a result, users don't have to download updates to view content or use the app. The apps are delivered through mobile device's browser.