What is a rainmaker? A rainmaker is an individual who generates an unusually high amount of revenue for an organization by bringing new clients and new business to the company. Rainmakers outperform others in the organization through their ability to bring in new ventures. Their contributions are considered critical to the success of the business. Rainmakers can also bring attention or prestige to an organization based solely on their previous work or contacts. This makes a rainmaker a highly valued individual for the organization, often as a model of successful business practices.

The role of a rainmaker The new business or revenue that a rainmaker brings in is often from an unknown or overlooked source, creating the impression that the assets were created through mysterious means. The rainmaker's success typically hinges on them being an outgoing, motivated and energetic employee with a large social network of contacts. They are equally as skilled at managing existing relationships and clients as they are at establishing new ones. Rainmaker is also used in a broader sense to refer to any prolific businessperson.

History of the rainmaker In North America, the word rainmaker stems from Native American culture, which embraced the idea that an individual could bring rain through mysticism, religion or science. In a business context, the term rainmaker originated in the legal profession. It initially described an attorney in a law firm -- typically a partner -- who brought in the newest clients or drummed up the newest business through individual contacts and efforts. Use of the term spread to similar professional services industries, such as financial services and brokerage houses. Now, the term is broadly used to classify any individual who brings about a high level of success, particularly in terms of revenue and sales.