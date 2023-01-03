Digital marketing tips for growth amid economic uncertainty

No digital marketing professional knows how bad the economic downturn that has caused tens of thousands of tech-industry layoffs will be or how long it will last. No one knows when Google will actually deprecate third-party cookies -- if ever.

But analysts have some advice for beleaguered marketers and CX leaders, many of whom will face shrunken budgets, to maximize investments in the coming year. There's no time to lose.

"CX teams that track metrics and can demonstrate the efficacy of their efforts for business outcomes get budgets to continue," said Joe Cicman, Forrester Research senior analyst. "Those that don't? They don't have a leg to stand on."

Social down, streaming up Facebook and Twitter used to be reliable marketing investments, delivering top-of-funnel audiences to marketing programs. Both have run into hard times, for different reasons. Uncertainty in content moderation and concerning behavior from Twitter CEO Elon Musk have driven away half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers -- massive brands including Dell, Merck, Fidelity and Heineken -- according to research from Media Matters published in late November. Ad revenues from Meta's flagship marketing channels, Facebook and Instagram, are also shrinking, according to Axios research -- down considerably from their 2017 peak. New privacy laws, Apple giving consumers the right to turn off cross-app tracking and Google's planned deprecation of third-party cookies all have diluted the quality of audience data Meta can deliver. Furthermore, the emergence of TikTok, LinkedIn and Amazon as competing advertising channels has cut into Meta's share. "Apple's privacy push is having a much larger effect than anyone had predicted," Cicman said. Companies that break away from social media channels will have to focus on collecting and using first-party data. One of the more straightforward ways to acquire first-party data is posting original content that attracts search traffic; AI tools such as ChatGPT that help compose first drafts of content might be a way to do that while budgets shrink, said Andrew Frank, Gartner vice president and analyst. "Right now, we have to really think about tightening our belts, but there are a lot of AI solutions that can reduce the cost of things like producing content and maximizing the limited budgets that you have," Frank said. "I think that it's a mistake to assume that because it seems expensive, we should delay looking at some of these technologies, because they can actually save money pretty quickly." Video also might offer a more controllable, less volatile channel than social media to drive traffic and brand awareness, Frank said. Marketers will likely try more product placements as subscription streaming services compete for consumers' attention.