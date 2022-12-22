AI bots lack one critical skill for customer service jobs

AI can be magic. AI can be controversial. AI can be way off the mark in its answers to human queries.

It can also be entertaining, such as in the recent headline-grabbing cases of DALL-E, which generates art based on user prompts, or ChatGPT, which similarly generates prose.

But in contact centers, artificial intelligence isn't entertaining. It is essential. It would be natural for contact center agents to view AI as a threat that could automate them right out of a paycheck.

In live customer service, AI can handle many tasks. Those include agent assist, which plumbs knowledgebases for answers to customer questions via human prompts or automatically when listening to the conversation via speech recognition.

Another tool is the chatbot, which can solve some customer problems on their own but are most effective in teeing up a customer's problem for human agents and gathering case details while customers wait in the queue.

Empathy vs. efficiency Contact centers can be stressful environments, where success is measured in metrics such as time-to-answer and minimal hold times. Efficiency is rewarded. AI that doesn't waste the customer or agent's time is the order of the day. Is AI up to the task? This was the topic at an ICMI Contact Center Expo session late last October, led by Leslie O'Flahavan, founder of E-Write, a consultancy that specializes in helping customer service agents compose empathetic emails, chat messages and Tweets. She and other contact center leaders discussed the value of AI in a workplace where an agent's empathy is the key to customer satisfaction yet efficiency is what the bottom-line demands. While language models can understand and generate human-like text, they do not have the same level of understanding and empathy as a human customer service representative. ChatGPTLanguage model, OpenAI Bridging the gap between empathy and efficiency -- especially when we're positive AI is unable to generate genuine empathy -- would seem an impossible problem to solve, like a modern version of Schrödinger's cat. Vendors expect their AI tools to delight customers, but the customer relationship may die in the AI black box. The answer, O'Flahavan said, possibly lies in the idea that empathy can be scripted by humans and served up to human agents by AI bots. The AI can locate empathetic responses for agents in the moment of a phone call or written customer conversation. Such empathy prompts may not be necessary for veteran agents who are steeped in their company's culture, have years of practice and understand the nuances of each incoming caller's predicament. But with contact agent turnover pushing 45% annually, the less-experienced agents need all the help they can get to thrive in their jobs and preserve customer relationships.