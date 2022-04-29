Contact centers struggle to improve employee experience

For contact centers, customer wait times are at 20-year highs. Solving that issue -- and by extension, improving customer experience -- will take a combination of technology, people and employee experience enhancements.

Experts speaking at the International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) Contact Center Expo virtual conference said, across the board, that the pandemic created staffing and technology challenges from which many organizations still haven't recovered.

Matching supply of agents with demand has been the biggest contact center challenge, said Brad Cleveland, ICMI co-founder and special advisor, who is also a consultant. Eight out of 10 contact centers plan to expand their workforces this year, according to ICMI research. One of the main drivers in several verticals is ongoing supply chain disruptions, which have increased customer issues that contact centers must solve.

"This heartbreaking geopolitical crisis we're seeing is not helping," Cleveland said, referencing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Supply chain problems are impacting all of us in various kinds of ways. ... At the same time, contact centers haven't been immune to what what's being called the Great Resignation."

International Customer Management Institute co-founder and senior advisor Brad Cleveland makes a point on current customer service challenges in his ICMI Contact Center Expo keynote.

Some contact centers remain removed from CX planning Amid the difficulties of the last two years, contact centers also were continuing another transition -- from cost centers that solve customer problems to frontline deliverers of customer experience, and by extension, value to an organization. Becky Roemen, customer experience and contact center consulting practice lead at Avtex Solutions, first saw this begin around 2017. But many companies have yet to give customer service leadership a seat at the CX table, calling it a "great divide" between many companies' customer experience and service teams. Experience teams think digital-first and receive investments in headcount, technology and general enthusiasm from senior leadership, Roemen said, as they "story-tell their way into customer experience." "We don't see a lot of customer experience programs being asked to cut costs," Roemen said. "We see [CX] getting these capital investments, and [other] investments beyond just dollars." Contact centers, in contrast, start with a cost-reduction, "details-first, strategy later" mindset. Part of that stems from typical business practices that have evolved over decades. But contact center leaders drive it, too, as they view their roles as more operational -- and less creative. This can leave a contact center short of tools and technologies to execute its company's CX vision on the front lines, even though agents are the people who engage directly with customers. It can drive a wedge between the customer experience and service teams, leaving the service side disenfranchised from CX strategy decisions. "They don't feel enabled," Roemen said. "They don't feel that they are equipped to provide the white-glove component of the customer experience promises and with the right tools in place with the right technology stack." A few companies have begun to elevate the contact center higher in the CX food chain, Roemen said. Those that take the progressive view of the contact center as a shared CX service for the organization -- a control hub of experience -- can gain a more holistic view of their customers, as well as richer data on the customer lifecycle. When that happens, the contact center can help maintain CX quality and proactively plan for events that will lead to shifts in contact volume that otherwise might negatively affect CX. In this way, contact centers can not only help improve CX but also anticipate bumps in the road that external issues such as supply chain disruptions may cause.