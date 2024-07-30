What are systems of engagement?

Systems of engagement are decentralized IT components that incorporate technologies such as social media and the cloud to encourage and enable peer interaction. A system of engagement differs from a system of record, an information storage and retrieval system that provides a centralized, authoritative source of data elements in an IT environment containing multiple points of data generation.

Where the term 'systems of engagement' comes from The concept was first outlined by Geoffrey Moore in his 2011 white paper titled "Systems of Engagement and the Future of Enterprise IT: A Sea Change in Enterprise IT." In the paper, Moore called systems of engagement the next step in the evolution of IT-enabled consumer experience in the global marketplace. He said it requires "empowering the middle of the enterprise to communicate and collaborate across business boundaries, global time zones, and language and culture barriers, using next-generation IT applications and infrastructure adapted from the consumer space." Moore stated that systems of engagement need communication technology that enables real-time connections and lets people interoperate both synchronously and asynchronously. These technologies could include wikis, real-time chat capabilities, crowdsourcing, web conferencing, video streams and video conferencing, Moore wrote. Various communication technologies serve as systems of engagement for real-time connections.

What's the difference between a system of engagement and a system of record? A system of engagement supports communication between people such as employees, customers and external partners. It complements a system of record by facilitating interaction, from in-house social media communication to user experience systems that enhance customer experience. Systems of engagement can be found in a broad range of domains, from in-house networks to the cloud to mobile devices. A system of record manages data and other digital assets that are central to the operation of the enterprise -- in other words, data sources and data management systems. These include data and content in each business area, from financial to operations to human resources. Examples include enterprise software suites like customer relationship management (CRM) systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and accounting systems. These systems exist to provide visibility into the business. For example, CRM systems provide front-office business functions, whereas ERP systems support back-office functions. When systems of record and systems of engagement are well synchronized, operations are optimized, partnerships are strengthened, and customer interaction is improved.