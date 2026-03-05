How big tech AI talent poaching affects the AI talent wars

The biggest technology companies in the world are in a race to lock up AI talent, and they are not waiting for candidates to come to them.

Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic and OpenAI are aggressively recruiting from enterprise organizations, mid-market firms and each other, driving up compensation and leaving a shrinking pool of experienced AI practitioners available to everyone else. These AI talent wars are driven by a competition in which most companies have no chance of winning directly. The hyperscalers spend at a scale most enterprises cannot match.

For enterprise IT leaders, the central challenge is not matching hyperscalers' compensation. It is managing enterprise AI workforce risk in a market with a thinning talent pipeline and quickly changing retention rules.

What's happening right now The AI talent market has shifted in measurable, immediate ways. Compensation is up, recruiting timelines have stretched and big tech uses more aggressive methods to pull talent away from enterprises. Here's a quick roundup of the market at the moment. 1. Hyperscalers ramp up AI labs Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic and OpenAI are all expanding their internal AI research operations and competing for the same narrow pool of specialists. The most aggressively recruited positions are foundation model engineers, distributed systems experts and AI safety researchers, according to Artur Balabanskyy, chief technology officer and head of engineering at TapForce. 2. Acquisitions absorb startup talent Rather than recruiting individual candidates, big tech companies now increasingly buy entire startups to absorb their engineering teams. Acqui-hires are a growing tactic, said Lacey Kaelani, a recruiting specialist at Metaintro who tracks AI hiring trends. She cited examples like Openclaw, which was recently acquired by OpenAI. 3. Talent pools and best practices are shifting The best candidates are not submitting applications. Instead, top companies go directly to targets using LinkedIn, professional networks and tech communities, Kaelani said. For example, Meta and Microsoft have reached out directly to senior machine learning (ML) engineers and applied researchers that Balabanskyy's organization has worked with, he said. Balabanskyy also tracked a concrete effect on recruiting timelines: Roles that once took two to three months to fill now stretch to four to six months or more. Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech, said he experienced this firsthand when another company recruited his chief AI officer on LinkedIn after being mentioned in a national business publication, and the company offered a substantial signing bonus. Additionally, AI and ML salaries have increased 35-45% over the past two years, Kaelani said. Senior roles now reach $300,000 to $650,000 per year. The talent pool is also no longer local or regional. Big tech offers flexible remote arrangements as a key recruitment lever, Kaelani said. This means organizations everywhere now directly compete with companies headquartered thousands of miles away. The IT skills shortage is no longer a problem confined to the tech sector alone. Financial services firms are in the mix, as well, said Michael Morris, global head of platform and talent at Randstad Digital. Specifically, the targeted employees are legacy-skilled workers in mainframe or Java development and those who have invested in AI training to build capability from within. Overall, the IT skills shortage is no longer a problem confined to the tech sector alone.

Why big tech is poaching AI talent The forces driving big tech AI talent poaching come down to simple facts: The timeline is short, the talent pool is small and the stakes are high. 1. The timeline is short The generative AI race has made speed the only priority. Big tech companies are not willing to wait for organic talent development while competitors move fast. "Speed and knowledge," Kaelani said. "Competitors working on AI are moving much more quickly. Big companies can't do that and therefore have to pay a premium to snatch up the talent before a competitor does." 2. The talent pool is small Experienced AI talent is in short supply. Frontier expertise in large language model training and AI safety is globally scarce, according to Morris, which forces companies to pay premiums rather than build. It's a dynamic that IT leadership has seen before. "It's consistent with what we've seen historically when cloud, mobile and DevOps capabilities were in high demand," Morris said. "It's simply a case of skilled talent being in the driver's seat." Big tech isn't competing for people focused on deployment because they're still thinking about building models rather than using them at scale. Eric VaughanCEO, IgniteTech 3. The stakes are high The legal environment is tightening. As companies pay more for AI talent, they also work harder to keep it from walking out the door. Organizations now enforce confidentiality obligations and trade secret protections more aggressively, especially when departing employees worked on high-impact projects, said Kelsey Szamet, a partner at Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers who advises on workforce mobility. Also, not all AI roles are equally at risk. Big tech competes for model builders, not deployment specialists. While the AI practitioners most valuable for internal enterprise transformation are not the same ones being poached, they are still hard to find. "Big tech isn't competing for people focused on deployment because they're still thinking about building models rather than using them at scale," Vaughan said.

How AI talent poaching affects the market The AI talent wars are spreading across the tech labor market, with measurable effects already evident. They include the following: Salaries escalate. Even organizations that are not directly targeted see compensation benchmarks rise. Vaughan said he tracked salary premiums of 30-40% for conventionally titled AI roles.

Mid-market and enterprise companies lose talent first. Hyperscalers are best positioned to win compensation battles. Enterprises and mid-market firms, with tighter budgets, are frequently the first to see AI practitioners recruited away.

Hyperscalers are best positioned to win compensation battles. Enterprises and mid-market firms, with tighter budgets, are frequently the first to see AI practitioners recruited away. Consulting and contractor costs rise. Contractor and consulting rates have climbed significantly alongside salaries, compounding the cost pressure for organizations that turn to outside specialists when internal talent walks away, Balabanskyy said.

Time-to-hire lengthens. The time it takes to fill roles now runs two to three times longer than it did 18 months ago for conventionally titled AI roles, Vaughan said. Longer recruiting cycles mean critical projects sit without key contributors for extended periods.

The time it takes to fill roles now runs two to three times longer than it did 18 months ago for conventionally titled AI roles, Vaughan said. Longer recruiting cycles mean critical projects sit without key contributors for extended periods. Internal AI projects stall. Many projects have been delayed or narrowed in scope because ML engineering or model deployment talent was unavailable, Balabanskyy said. That is the most direct consequence of IT leaders trying to keep AI roadmap commitments.