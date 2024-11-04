Measuring AI becomes key pursuit as enterprises seek ROI

Businesses sometimes struggle to define what they are getting out of enterprise AI, but some are making progress in identifying applications with tangible benefits.

The efficacy of AI and its fast-growing offshoot, generative AI, ranked among the top themes at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024, which ran last week in Orlando, Fla. The topic was covered by several analysts and IT leaders who spoke at Gartner's annual event for CIOs, CISOs and chief data officers.

"Nearly half of CIOs say that AI hasn't met ROI expectations," noted Mary Mesaglio, a vice president analyst at Gartner, citing recent company research during a keynote session on the pace of AI deployments.

"The whole point of AI in the enterprise is the promise of amazing business benefits," added Hung LeHong, another vice president analyst at the consulting and market research firm who co-presented with Mesaglio. "The truth is that you've been in the mud for the past year, working hard to find all those benefits. It hasn't been easy."

Grammarly creates AI value assessment approach Suha Can, CISO at Grammarly, a San Francisco company that provides an AI writing tool, echoed that assessment. Can, speaking on AI ROI measurement at the conference, said the enterprise adoption cycle over the last two years has transitioned from scrambling to adopt AI to grappling with its value. "Right now, the problem we are all facing is to figure out whether all this AI we have all manically deployed is actually useful for our businesses," he said. The truth is that you've been in the mud for the past year, working hard to find all those [enterprise AI] benefits. Hung LeHongVice president analyst at Gartner Can said the gap in understanding AI's benefits has created a "pilot purgatory," where AI deployments remain stuck while organizations ponder whether they're worth expanding. Against this backdrop, Grammarly earlier this year created an AI assessment playbook to guide its deployments. Can said the assessment focuses on compliance and security, quality, employee experience and impact -- that is, how does a given AI technology affect the organization's KPIs? Those evaluation factors are sequential and interlocking. For example, an AI tool might nail compliance and perform as advertised to meet the quality check, but prove difficult for employees to use, Can said. Another one might fail the compliance test out of the gate. An organization that adopted a similar process could drop a tool at that point, before spending more effort on the technology. "What we did find in our assessment is that going through ... tools in sequence will actually save your teams time," he added. Tools that pass the first three assessment stages can move on to the impact phase. Here, for example, Grammarly tested an AI tool with its customer support team to gauge the tool's influence on customer satisfaction scores, Can said. The test found that a control group of employees who didn't use the tool was three times more likely to have a negative customer satisfaction score than a test group of employees who used the tool, he noted. This result, Can said, gave him confidence that the tool would provide value.