Grammarly secures $1B in funding as it plans for the future

Grammarly's new funding from venture capitalist General Catalyst shows how the AI writing vendor has proven itself in the eyes of investors and customers, and provides an avenue for expansion.

The San Francisco-based vendor unveiled that it has secured $1 billion in non-dilutive financing from General Catalyst, which will be used to grow from an AI writing tool into a productivity platform. Non-dilutive funding means Grammarly does not have to give up equity in exchange for the financing.

This is the largest investment Grammarly has received to date. The funding came from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund, which is known for investing in companies whose revenue streams are predictive. This is also not the first time General Catalyst has invested in Grammarly; its initial investment was in 2017, when it led a $90 million investment round. The financing comes as generative AI continues to interest investors and grow in hype. For example, earlier this week, Salesforce acquired data management vendor Informatica for $8 billion. The Salesforce deal will establish a unified architecture for agentic AI, which is a form of GenAI.

Confidence in Grammarly The large amount that General Catalyst is investing shows it is confident in Grammarly's ability to generate a large ROI, according to Nick Patience, an analyst at The Futurum Group. Grammarly's confidence is well-founded. As of 2025, the vendor has about 30 to 40 million daily users, with more than 50,000 teams using Grammarly Business worldwide. Informa TechTarget is one of those customers. "That's quite a lot of people," Patience said. "They were one of the original companies doing this kind of thing, using text analysis and generating content." ☒ Pull quote: Grammarly has captured that intersection point of language and AI. Liz MillerAnalyst, Constellation Research Since its founding in 2009, Grammarly has grown from a grammatical check tool to an AI productivity tool for all aspects of writing. It competes with other writing tools, such as Linguix and Writer. "Grammarly has captured that intersection point of language and AI," said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. "When you think about all the things propelling top of mind, some might say hype cycle moments -- it's really around AI and the capacity to capitalize on language, truly." She added that Grammarly has become a tool that helps users apply their understanding and knowledge to language to transform communication. "How does this inform all of the other AI projects that we're trying to work on, or all of the other fine-tuning or algorithmic issues that we're working on," she continued. "That's where Grammarly has been quietly yet quickly moving forward with what they've been able to develop."