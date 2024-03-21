UN AI resolution marks global interest in rules, principles

The United Nations General Assembly passed a final resolution Thursday on artificial intelligence, a step toward global cooperation on how AI is used and global support to safeguard the technology. It also indicates what countries might soon be ready to advance AI rules of their own.

The U.N.'s AI resolution, which was introduced by the U.S. and co-sponsored by 123 countries including China, encourages the private sector, research organizations and other stakeholders to "develop and support regulatory and governance approaches and frameworks related to safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems." It also focuses on providing developing countries with access to AI advances and modern digital infrastructure. The resolution encourages the private sector to adhere to applicable AI laws and increase collaborative efforts to promote equitable, fair and inclusive business environments for AI.

By supporting the U.N. AI resolution, it might indicate those countries are ready to advance similar, non-binding codes of conduct or even their own AI rules within the next 12 months, said Gartner analyst Nader Henein.

"Those who are signatories indicate a potential direction in their own local policies," he said.