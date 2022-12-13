36 edge computing companies to watch in 2023

As organizations connect more endpoint devices, they also need more compute power at the edge.

They're finding that certain use cases require data analytics closer to endpoint devices to keep costs low, reduce latency or both.

That demand has supercharged the edge computing marketplace.

A June 2022 report from Grand View Research estimated the global edge computing market will grow from $7.43 billion in 2021 to $155.9 billion by 2030.

A growing number of vendors are stepping in to meet this expanding enterprise need for edge computing, offering a range of hardware, software and services to capture, process, analyze and store all the data at the edge from endpoint devices.

Edge computing vendors include longstanding tech companies, newer entries and startups. Here's a sampling of edge computing vendors that offer devices, platforms and services to varying classes of customers as they build edge computing ecosystems.

1. Aarna Networks. The company provides open source orchestration, lifecycle management and real-time policy software and services, to provide what it bills as "zero-touch edge orchestration at scale." Its products include its Aarna Edge Services SaaS platform that supports environments composed of compute, storage and network.

2. Acromove. Acromove provides data migration and edge cloud data center infrastructure products, including an edge cloud-in-a-box offering that encompasses all the cloud computing features required to deploy to the edge.

3. Adlink Technology. The company designs and manufactures multiple products for embedded computing, test and measurement, and automation applications; its range of hardware and software products support edge computing deployments, including 5G multi-access edge computing (MEC) servers.

4. Akamai Technologies. Akamai sells a number of products in the security and content delivery network (CDN) space, as well as in the edge computing market. Its Intelligent Edge Platform is one of the world's largest distributed computing platforms.

5. Aruba Networks. Aruba, an HPE company, offers networking and security platforms, gateways and controllers, including Wi-Fi, switching, wired and wireless LAN access, and SD-WAN infrastructure. Its Aruba Edge Services Platform (ESP) is an AI-powered, cloud-native platform to automate, unify and protect the edge.

6. Avassa. Avassa makes an application orchestration platform for the edge that bridges modern application development and operations, and the distributed edge cloud. It enables teams to orchestrate containerized application workloads in environments with multiple locations. Tech research firm Gartner chose Avassa as a 2022 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing.

7. AWS. The cloud giant offers its own edge services to enable enterprises to have data processing, analysis and storage close to their own endpoints by deploying APIs and tools to locations outside AWS data centers.

8. Azion. Azion has multiple products that support edge deployment, including its Edge Platform that enables developers to write and deploy serverless applications, and create zero-trust security architectures and IoT deployments.

9. ClearBlade. This edge and IoT computing software company's products include ClearBlade Edge Platform, which enables enterprises to engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications and to ingest, analyze, adapt and act on any data in real time and at extreme scale.

10. Cox Edge. Cox Edge delivers last-mile edge computing locations to users. The company offers a full-stack, edge cloud infrastructure service that includes virtual compute, storage and bare-metal offerings from its localized data centers.

11. Dell EMC. The technology giant serves the edge computing market through its edge gateways, servers, hyper-converged infrastructure, data storage, networking and streaming data platform, as well as through its managed and support services.

12. Edge Impulse. Edge Impulse's development platform enables developers to bring machine learning to edge devices, thereby giving organizations the ability to gain insights from and execute on the data from endpoint sensors. The product guides developers through the process of collecting and structuring data sets, as well as designing machine learning algorithms. Edge Impulse was selected as a Cool Vendor in Edge Computing by Gartner.

13. Fastly. Fastly offers a suite of edge compute, delivery and security products and services, including CDN, a network of servers and data centers that are in highly distributed locations to bring compute power close to users. Its [email protected] platform enables organizations to build high-scale globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge without managing the infrastructure.

14. Google. In late 2021, Google announced its Google Distributed Cloud. The vendor described it as a portfolio of hardware and software products that extends its infrastructure "to the edge and into your data centers." Google Distributed Cloud is built on the open source platform Anthos, and offers unified management of infrastructure and applications across on-premises, edge and multiple public clouds. Google expanded its edge-related activities in spring 2022 when it bought edge platform maker MobiledgeX with plans to run it as part of Google Cloud and make the MobiledgeX code open source.

15. Hitachi Vantara. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara sells multiple products and services, including intelligent data platforms and infrastructure systems. Its edge offerings include Hitachi Smart Cameras, Hitachi Edge Gateway for Video and Edge Connect software.

16. Hivecell. Hivecell offers a complete edge-as-a-service platform, which moves compute power out of the data center and places it at the edge. Each Hivecell stacks together, with power and Ethernet plugin connections in the back. The devices are small and operate at 15 watts, enabling them to be stacked nearly anywhere with no need for special power or coding for installation.

17. HPE. HPE has a family of edge computing hardware and software products, including a suite of options under its Edgeline Converged Edge Systems family, as well as additional enterprise-class edge compute and storage devices, networking infrastructure systems and related services.

18. IBM. IBM continues to build out its list of technology products and services by adding enterprise edge computing offerings. This includes its Edge Application Manager that lets organizations manage and secure their edge servers and edge devices cost effectively at scale.

19. Lenovo. Another company with various products in multiple categories, Lenovo also serves the edge computing marketplace. Its ThinkEdge SE70, for example, delivers a flexible AI edge platform for enterprises, earning it an IoT Edge Product of the Year nod in 2022 by market intelligence platform IoT Breakthrough.

20. Lumen Technologies. A network, security, communication and collaboration provider, Lumen Technologies also has multiple edge computing platforms and products. Those include its Lumen Edge Bare Metal for dedicated, on-demand, pay-as-you-go servers hosted in distributed locations; and its Edge Gateway, a virtualized platform.

21. Microsoft. Among its many products and services, Microsoft sells edge-specific offerings, including its Azure Stack Edge, a purpose-built hardware-as-a-service offering enabling a cloud-to-edge experience. It also offers private MEC, with ultra-low latency networking, applications and services at the enterprise edge.

22. Moxa. Moxa makes a family of cloud-ready industrial IoT (IIoT) gateways for edge computing applications in the utilities sector and factory automation market. It also has supplementary IIoT software to simplify the connection of edge data to the cloud.

23. Mutable. Mutable offers public edge cloud technology through its platform that delivers micro data centers to users to support augmented reality/virtual reality, IoT deployments, drones, autonomous vehicles and cloud gaming.

24. One Stop Systems. OSS provides AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems and flash storage arrays for the aerospace, defense, industrial, mining and media/entertainment markets, as well as for autonomous vehicles and instrumentation.

25. OnLogic. The company makes different types of computing devices, including edge servers. OnLogic Edge Servers are small form factor, fanless systems and highly configurable workstations and rackmount servers that integrate with enterprise IoT deployments.

26. Oracle. Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure Edge Services offer various capabilities. Offerings include a Roving Edge Infrastructure to accelerate deployment of cloud workloads outside the data center and Ruggedized Roving Edge Devices -- known as Oracle REDs -- that deliver cloud computing and storage services at the edge and in disconnected locations.

27. Ori Industries. Ori Industries' Global Edge platform automates application distribution across data centers, clouds and the edge. There are platforms for telecommunication, enterprise and software clients. In 2021, the company announced a partnership with VMware to deliver the Ori Global Edge on VMware Telco Cloud Platform for multiconnected edge.

28. SAP. SAP Edge Services is among the many offerings from this international software maker, with its edge offerings enabling microservices to be deployed at the edge for local compute power with low latency.

29. Section. The company offers edge as a service. Its multipurpose edge computing platform gives developers and operations engineers the ability to build their own edge modules or use modules from the company's own library. The distributed and clusterless platform intelligently and adaptively manages workloads around developer intent.

30. SixSq. SixSq, an Ekinops company, is the maker of Nuvla, an end-to-cloud management platform that lets organizations deploy a secure and comprehensive edge and cloud strategy. The edge and container management platform enables management of any containerized application across a fleet of edge devices and container-orchestration engines.

31. Spectro Cloud. Spectro Cloud is the maker of a modern Kubernetes management platform and the Palette Edge, a platform that brings security and operational efficiencies to Kubernetes at the edge. Spectro Cloud was picked as a 2022 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing by Gartner.

32. StackPath. StackPath puts cloud computing power closer to the edge by providing infrastructure and cloud services near users and their devices. The company has multiple locations, and it offers platforms and other products to support enterprise edge deployments.

33. Stratus Technologies. The Stratus ztC Edge offers a simplified, protected, autonomous edge computing platform that combines built-in application virtualization and fault tolerance in a ruggedized design for the industry edge. The second generation of the ztC Edge platform, released in late 2021, improved flexibility and performance.

34. Sunlight.io. The company offers a complete software-defined infrastructure platform and infrastructure manager to support the deployment and management of infrastructure and applications in highly distributed edge environments. It was named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing by Gartner.

35. SUSE. SUSE provides open source products purpose-built for edge computing Linux systems. Its edge offerings are K3s:Kubernetes at the Edge, and the Linux Enterprise Micro and Linux Enterprise Real Time OSes.

36. VMware. A cloud computing and server virtualization company, VMware also has edge computing products and services. These include its Edge Compute Stack platform that enables organizations to build, run, manage, connect and protect edge-native applications at the near and far edge. The platform offers flexible infrastructure, AIOps and integration across clouds.