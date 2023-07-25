DocuSign launches AI-backed live video ID verification tool

DocuSign on Tuesday released an AI-backed identity verification tool.

The electronic signature vendor's new tool, Liveness Detection for ID Verification, uses biometric visual scanning in live video recordings to confirm a document signer's identity and presence at the time of signing. It's generally available today as part of DocuSign's ID Verification and ID Verification Premier offerings at no extra cost, according to DocuSign.

DocuSign partnered with Onfido, an automated identity verification vendor, to create the system.

A native integration DocuSign's new tool differentiates the e-signature vendor from competitor Adobe because Adobe does not offer this capability under the Adobe Sign license, according to Futurum analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. Rather, it has Adobe Digital Identity Gateway, which lets users access such tools from a third-party vendor. By contrast, Liveness Detection for ID Verification sits in DocuSign's eSignature workflow, making it a native capability, which may take less time to access and use, Kirkpatrick said. "DocuSign appears to be making it far easier to implement AI-powered ID verification in a much more integrated and simple way, which many organizations will value," he said. Other competitors also offer comparable tools, IDC analyst Holly Muscolino noted. Like offerings from other platforms, DocuSign's new tool instructs users to move their heads in a particular way while on video to ensure they are real. However, the supporting technology is different. "I have seen similar capabilities from other vendors, but they are not necessarily 'AI-enabled,'" she said. DocuSign holds a strong position against other electronic agreement vendors and maintains it by acquiring outside technology and developing modern tools, Muscolino said. "DocuSign continues to dominate the e-signature market in terms of market share," Muscolino said. Like offerings from other platforms, DocuSign's new tool, Liveness Detection for ID Verification, instructs users to move their heads in a particular way while on video to ensure they are real.